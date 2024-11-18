Razorbacks Fans Don't Get Texas' Interest Much as Rival
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — About the only thing Arkansas got out of this week's SEC Shorts video was a reference. Even that poked fun at Razorback fans who continue to think the Texas Longhorns even care about playing them.
While Hog fans actually like to hate Texas more than they love their own team, it has become a one-sided rivalry for over 50 years. The Longhorns are always more worried about Oklahoma and Texas A&M before giving the Hogs a second thought.
While the chase for the College Football Playoff has become chaotic, the SEC has a couple of teams on the bubble and frustration may be the only certainty about the entire makeup of the field. Automatic bids for conferenc champs could leave some pretty good teams in the SEC out of the entire playoff this year.
Outside of that, though, the Razorbacks aren't making a whole lot of news. That won't improve this week with a non-conference matchup in the final home game of the season against Louisiana Tech. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Razorback Stadium and will only be available on ESPN+.