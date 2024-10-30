All Hogs

Razorback Tight End Finally Back to Being True Self

Luke Hasz takes winding road back to full health for Arkansas

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Luke Hasz turns upfield after making a catch against the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Luke Hasz turns upfield after making a catch against the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Ted McClenning-Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas had not gotten much production out of the tight end group until the Razorbacks' 58-25 win over Mississippi State Saturday. The tight ends accounted for four of the five touchdowns thrown by quarterback Taylen Green.

Two of the touchdowns went to Andreas Paaske, who caught his first touchdown in a Razorback uniform and the first in nearly two years.

The other two went to Luke Hasz, who came into the game with just 10 catches for 131 yards before having his best game of the season with four catches for 59 yards, both season-highs.

Hasz endured a long road back to full health after injuring his collarbone just in his fifth college game. He missed the rest of the 2023 season and struggled to get integrated into the new offense under Bobby Petrino after missing so much time.

Coach Sam Pittman complimented his blocking in the interim as he went four straight games without multiple receptions.

"A lot of people that are tight ends think the only thing (is) if you have stats and if you catch footballs and you played well," Pittman said about Hasz before the game against Texas A&M. "This guy is playing his best football that he’s ever played here. He’s just not catching the football as much as he normally did."

More injury woes plagued Hasz as he dealt with a lingering back issue, but now with at least four games left, he's finally ready to hit the ground running.

"I struggled for a couple games with my back," Hasz said. "Now I’m 120% healthy. I’ve felt the best I have since I got here, and even in high school."

Saturday's game against the Bulldogs was good for a tight end room that came into the game accounting for less than 10% of the team's total catches

"I was honestly more happy seeing Andreas get those touchdowns," Hasz said. "It was just a really good day for us as a room and as a team."

The Razorbacks will look to carry that momentum against No. 19 Ole Miss inside Razorback Stadium 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.


HOGS FEED:

Calipari delivered strong message to players that fans missed

• Pair of Arkansas guards end up on preseason watch list

• Why most recent departures from Razorbacks really no big deal

• Calipari still recruits lovers of basketball not just money

• Razorbacks will host major prospect for visit this weekend

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Home/Football