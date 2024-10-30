Razorback Tight End Finally Back to Being True Self
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas had not gotten much production out of the tight end group until the Razorbacks' 58-25 win over Mississippi State Saturday. The tight ends accounted for four of the five touchdowns thrown by quarterback Taylen Green.
Two of the touchdowns went to Andreas Paaske, who caught his first touchdown in a Razorback uniform and the first in nearly two years.
The other two went to Luke Hasz, who came into the game with just 10 catches for 131 yards before having his best game of the season with four catches for 59 yards, both season-highs.
Hasz endured a long road back to full health after injuring his collarbone just in his fifth college game. He missed the rest of the 2023 season and struggled to get integrated into the new offense under Bobby Petrino after missing so much time.
Coach Sam Pittman complimented his blocking in the interim as he went four straight games without multiple receptions.
"A lot of people that are tight ends think the only thing (is) if you have stats and if you catch footballs and you played well," Pittman said about Hasz before the game against Texas A&M. "This guy is playing his best football that he’s ever played here. He’s just not catching the football as much as he normally did."
More injury woes plagued Hasz as he dealt with a lingering back issue, but now with at least four games left, he's finally ready to hit the ground running.
"I struggled for a couple games with my back," Hasz said. "Now I’m 120% healthy. I’ve felt the best I have since I got here, and even in high school."
Saturday's game against the Bulldogs was good for a tight end room that came into the game accounting for less than 10% of the team's total catches
"I was honestly more happy seeing Andreas get those touchdowns," Hasz said. "It was just a really good day for us as a room and as a team."
The Razorbacks will look to carry that momentum against No. 19 Ole Miss inside Razorback Stadium 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.