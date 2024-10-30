Razorbacks See Similarities Between NBA-All Star, Hogs' Big Man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas center Zvonimir Ivisic is still raw. Coach John Calipari reminded everyone after the Razorbacks' 85-69 win over No.1 Kansas that because of eligibility issues last year, he only played 16 games of college basketball.
"Z showed some stuff, but he still has work to do," Calipari said. "There are times you look at him and say, ‘Geez, he's ridiculous.’ Then other times you're like, 'What? Why is he standing straight up and down? Why?’ Then he cramped up because he's never worked that hard. Like that he made some shots there."
The fans got a glimpse of Ivisic's potential against the Jayhawks, scoring 18 points on just 10 shots and going 6-for-6 at the free throw line.
As part of his continued development, the Razorbacks coaching staff is counting on him watching film to get even better. Assistant coach Chin Coleman sees similarities between Ivisic and NBA All-Star and Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis.
"I wanted him to see how quick this guy [Sabonis] is into the actions and how quick he gets out of stuff and gets into stuff," Coleman said. "How he hits every single time, and he’s always thinking about the next play, the next play, the next play. I’m not saying Z is Sabonis, but there are some Sabonis-like skills in his game."
Coleman said there is still a long way to go in his development in his first full season of college basketball without the stress of dealing with off-court battles with the NCAA.
"We need him to take on responsibilities with honor that he’s being given from our coach," Coleman said. "Coach Cal has given him some huge responsibilities in terms of being a connector. Being a guy that touches the basketball., being a guy that we’re trusting to handle the ball in our five-out actions."
As Ivisic slowly begins to mature, Coleman also expects his usage to tick up more than his first year at Kentucky.
"With that comes a privilege," Coleman said. "With that comes honor. You have to cherish that and you have to be respectable with that and you have to make the right plays. I want him to obviously rebound better. Protect the rim better. There’s so much more that he has that we want to try and pull out."
The Razorbacks play their final scrimmage against TCU 7 p.m. Friday in Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will not be broadcast or streamed.