Razorbacks Overcome Sloppy First Half to Topple Miami
CORAL GABLES Fla. — Arkansas fired off a furious second-half comeback against the Miami Hurricanes. The Razorbacks never led until a corner three by guard Boogie Fland with 1:47 left. The Hogs beat the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC/SEC Challenge 76-73 Tuesday.
"It shows us what we could do and what we could be," Fland said about the win. "We dropped out of the Top 25, we're just trying to get back into it and keep trying to flow with the team."
Fland scored the final seven points for Arkansas and led the team with 18 points on 6-of-13 from the floor including four threes.
"I just told him [at halftime] I’m going to have to put the ball in your hands," Calipari said. "You’re going to have to make plays, because he’s capable of doing it."
Arkansas had four players in double-figures to balance the load. DJ Wagner (14), Johnell Davis (12) and Zvonimir Ivisic (11) joined Fland in double-digits.
The return of Miami guard Nijel Pack looked to be too much for Arkansas in the first half after he missed the Hurricanes' previous game, a loss to Charleston Southern. Miami jumped out to an early double-digit lead behind sparkling guard play from both Pack and Matthew Cleveland, who combined for 23 first half points.
The Razorbacks continued to play sloppy and committed seven turnovers leading to 11 points in the first half. ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Dave O'Brien issued a worrying story about the trajectory of the team.
"John Calipari told us they practiced a play all week that they were gonna run to start the game against Illinois," O'Brien said on the broadcast. "When they ran the play, everybody just went in different directions"
Miami led by as many as 11 points and went into halftime with a 40-32 lead.
The Hogs looked much better after halftime, trimming the lead to two points or less at multiple points, but struggled to get over the hump and take the lead. For most of the second half, defensive themes from the previous game against Illinois reappeared.
Miami got a key basket every time the Hogs made a run. Arkansas also struggled to chase the Hurricanes off the three-point line.
However, Arkansas locked in on both ends of the floor just in time, ending the game on a 10-2 run over the final 4:15 of the game. Miami had one last shot to tie the game as time expired after Adou Thiero, who was held to seven points, missed a pair of free throws to keep it a one-score game.
Arkansas now returns to Bud Walton Arena for the first time in nearly two weeks when they host UTSA Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC+.