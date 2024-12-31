Razorbacks May be Losing Offensive MVP from Liberty Bowl
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans won't like the latest thing the transfer portal may have grabbed. Razorbacks wide receiver Dazmin James, who picked up the Liberty Bowl offensive MVP award last Friday, may be taking the trophy out of town.
A report from Matt Zenitz reported the news Tuesday afternoon. With New Years Eve heading to the usual parties and whatever, the Hogs lose their 25th player and this one hurts more than a lot of the other ones.
His 137 yards, including a record-setting 94-yarder, gave fans hope headed into 2025 that's going to feature an awful lot of new faces. Now it will be just about a completely new position group. James was the one, though, giving fans the biggest excitement with his blazing speed that was on full display in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman probably doesn't feel much like celebrating anything right now. Even though he's had plenty of practice dealing with the transfer portal, getting this news isn't something that makes for a fun party. He may still be drinking one of his beloved cold beers, but this one might help drown the sorrows.
If there is any silver lining in that story, it says he "plans to enter" the portal, which could mean he simply has loaded up the moving truck yet or wants to see what kind of offers there might for NIL deals. That's the type stuff that drives Pittman crazy. He went through the with running back Braylen Russell before Christmas.
Considering so many players have transferred to Ole Miss, that's going to be the first place fans project, but Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has been warned. Former Hogs defensive lineman Marcus Elliott was pretty straightforward he didn't want to see James playing in red and blue next year.
"“Lane Kiffin, I’m gonna fight you if you call 83,” Elliott said on the “5th Quarter Postgame Show” on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock. “Leave 83 alone.”
ARKANSAS BIO
AutoZone Liberty Bowl Arkansas Most Outstanding Offensive Player (Dec. 27, 2024)
2024 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN) Recorded his first career 100+ yard receiving game with three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown in a Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech (Dec. 27) … His 137 receiving yards were the most by a Razorback in a bowl game since Chuck Dicus had 171 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions in the 1970 Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss (Dec. 27) … Became the first Razorback to have a 100-yard receiving game in a bowl game since Matt Landers had a three-catch 121-yard performance in the 2021 Liberty Bowl against Kansas (Dec. 27) … Registered his first career reception and first career touchdown reception on a school-record 94-yard touchdown pass from Taylen Green with 2:31 on the clock in the first quarter of a 39-26 win over Texas Tech (Dec. 27) … Saw action on special teams in a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Played on special teams in a loss to Texas (Nov. 16) … Saw action on special teams against LSU (Oct. 19) … Played in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Saw game action vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Played during a victory at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Saw action in season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
2023 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted during his first season.
HIGH SCHOOL: Prepped at Clayton High School where he was rated a three-star athlete according to 247Sports … As a senior, reeled in 43 receptions for 601 yards and five touchdowns (14 ypc) in 11 games … Added 27 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns (11.9 ypc) … 4A Offensive All-Conference selection as a senior … Competed in track & field at Clayton High School, capturing North Carolina Class 4A state championships in the 100 meters and 200 meters in May with times of 10.46 seconds and 21.06 … Named Clayton High School Male Athlete of the Year in 2023 … Held track offers from North Carolina State, South Carolina and North Carolina A&T … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: North Carolina, Liberty, Bucknell and others.