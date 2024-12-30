Carmona Stomp Couldn't Have Happened at Better Time for Him, Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It seemed like a safe day to enjoy a day off and handle the usual aftermath of holiday festivities and avoiding the internet.
However, while driving the family vehicle across state lines with newly acquired Christmas presents, what was supposed to be one of the quieter news days of the year in regard to Arkansas athletics was erupting into a national stand-off. A "Who's-Who" list of NFL players were reacting to a video posted depicting Razorbacks offensive lineman Fernando Carmona stepping on the ankle of a Texas Tech defensive player during the Liberty Bowl.
Meanwhile, while there were a handful of Hogs fans who came out as upset with Carmona for the actions he would later apologize for, the vast majority came out swinging on his behalf. There were excuses made for why the ankle was stepped on and demands that Texas Tech simply take its loss and go back to Lubbock to cry, but the most important point made was the stompee came back out and played.
It should be noted that Red Raiders defensive back CJ Baskerville isn't saying he was injured and had to get treatment. He's just screaming out for all to hear, in particular Arkansas athletics, that it was a dirty move, which, based on what has come out in the days since, it appears that's what it was.
However, if that's the case, this isn't a football problem, which is a much bigger deal for all parties involved, including the Arkansas Razorbacks. It's a public relations problem.
It's not a good look for Sam Pittman and his Arkansas program, and it's definitely going to be an issue for Carmona, but from a PR standpoint, it's the best case that can be had under the circumstances. See, there's a basic rule when it comes to news cycles that has been used by organizations and politicians for years, especially once television and the internet came around.
When good news needs to be delivered, it should be given on a Monday with enough time to make sure it hits the upcoming news broadcast as the lead story so it gets out to as many people as possible and they get a chance to gab about it at the water cooler throughout the day so it spreads. Bad news, however, is delivered at 4:45 p.m. on a Friday.
For various reasons, not a lot of people are watching the news on Friday nights and people's minds are focused on a ton of other things over the weekend, so it's possible it goes basically unnoticed since it's old news by the Monday cycle and has been drowned out by everything else. A couple of days after a Liberty Bowl in late December is college football's equivalent of a late Friday evening.
The fire burned hot only because former NFL players who most likely didn't even watch the game got in on the action. It helps that it took place in a game between Arkansas and Texas Tech, two teams that aren't big name brands nationally.
Had it happened at Cal, North Carolina State or Syracuse, Hogs fans might have thrown in their two cents worth also, but definitely wouldn't remember it next season. That's the situation here as it's not the same as if it would have been Ohio State, Georgia or Notre Dame.
Plus, there's all the upcoming distractions that will quickly fade this into the background. There's three rounds of college football playoffs, March Madness, and entire college baseball season, and the most watched portions of the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball seasons.
The next time Carmona is seen or heard from, no one will remember him. Well, almost no one.
There are still consequences. The referees are going to remember him, if for no other reason, coaches from opposing teams make it a point to remind them of what he did and request they keep a close eye on him.
Opposing defensive players are going to remember also. They are going to be cautious, but will also try to take the usual hidden cheap shots in the scrum while attempting to lure a reaction out of him that they can immediately point out to the referees who are freshly reminded of Carmona's newly acquired reputation.
NFL scouts will be aware also, but if he can keep his nose clean throughout the following season while being highly productive, they'll just chalk it up to him having a much needed edge that got the best of him for a fleeting moment and mark it as a positive. As far as the Arkansas program, Pittman has been looking for that same edge in his linemen, and the apology gives the appearance things were handled behind the scenes.
Carmona and the PR staff backing him were handed a gift despite the circumstances. By the time Alabama A&M comes to Fayetteville next August, no one is going to remember or care.
Honestly, the way the news cycle works, it will be a thing of the past by Wednesday. Fans just have to hope a quick lesson on how to manipulate the flow of information isn't the only one Carmona learns.