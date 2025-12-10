Arkansas moves toward reunion with Deron Wilson in staff rebuild

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is moving toward a reunion with a familiar face as new coach Ryan Silverfield continues putting his staff together.

A report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz says the Razorbacks are targeting Deron Wilson as secondary coach. It would mark a return for Wilson, who coached defensive backs in Fayetteville during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Wilson made his mark quickly with the Razorbacks in his first year on staff. The defense improved from last place in the SEC in pass defense to fourth in 2023, allowing 203 yards per game.

The group slipped back in 2024, though, finishing last again after giving up 247 passing yards per game. Even with the setback, Wilson remained well-regarded for his teaching and structure.

His post-Arkansas path has been a winding one. The Hogs saw him depart for a brief stint at Georgia State as defensive coordinator before he headed to Florida as defensive backs coach.

He spent the 2025 season with the Gators and previously served as an analyst there in 2022.

Razorbacks looking to strengthen defensive ties

The Razorbacks could benefit from Wilson’s familiarity with new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who held the same job at Florida last season.

Roberts has reportedly been hired to anchor the defensive rebuild, giving Wilson a smooth transition if the move becomes official.

Roberts’ arrival signals a clear direction for the Hogs as Silverfield works to steady a program that has gone through heavy staff turnover in recent years.

The defense, in particular, needs a reset after inconsistent results across multiple seasons. Wilson’s background in teaching fundamentals aligns with that approach.

Another reported staff target shows the same trend. Arkansas is expected to add Georgia State assistant CJ Wilford as safeties coach.

Pairing Wilford with Wilson would give the Razorbacks a two-coach set-up for the defensive backfield, something that fits Silverfield’s focus on more specialized instruction.

Hogs continue piecing together Silverfield’s first staff

The Hogs are not done reshaping their coaching chart. According to Zenitz, Silverfield has been linked to several offensive hires as well.

Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey from Memphis, running backs coach David Johnson from Florida State, and receivers coach Larry Smith from Memphis are all possible additions.

On the offensive line, Arkansas has been tied to Marcus Johnson of Ohio State and Jeff Myers of Memphis as candidates for a two-coach structure.

Special teams could also see change, with Auburn assistant Chad Lunsford connected to the role.

Silverfield understands the importance of filling the building with coaches who fit both his system and the culture he wants.

The Razorbacks need stability after several years of uneven performances, and bringing back someone who already knows Fayetteville adds familiarity during a major transition.

If finalized, Wilson’s return would continue a pattern: the Hogs pairing experience with continuity as they build toward a new season under a new leader.

