Stephen Jones Confirms Arkansas Won't Get Dime of NIL Money from Jerry Jones
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's little doubt Jerry Jones and his family have had a close relationship with the University of Arkansas and its athletics program.
The Dallas Cowboys owner has routinely appeared at games, including this past weekend against Texas, contributed to facilities and provided a home in the DFW Metroplex for the annual Southwest Classic game against Texas A&M. However, the relationship may not be as involved as Razorbacks fans imagine and isn't necessarily one that will continue with the family into perpetuity.
Cowboys executive Stephen Jones, son of the infamous former Razorback, closed out his regulariinterview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas with the K&C Masterpiece by answering a question many Arkansas fans have pondered, and in many cases, assumed was possible.
"Have you ever thought about tipping the scales on that rivalry and pumping all the NIL money into Arkansas and really just making this a no contest?" the host asked in regard to the renewed series against Texas in the SEC.
It's an argument made on many message boards that is sometimes used as a reason against keeping Arkansas coach Sam Pittman. Certain fans just assume if a more high profile coach were brought in, then it would persuade the elder Jones to dip into his ever growing bank account and toss his spare millions into the Razorbacks' NIL pot to purchase a dream season or two.
Unfortunately, according to Stephen Jones, that's not going to happen. As in, never, ever going to happen.
"Well, we've got our own payroll, as you know, keeps us busy, and I don't know that we need to add an NIL to it," Jones said. "The other thing is, the NFL certainly has rules on the football side of things that really keep a finger on what an NFL owner can do in terms of NIL, which, of course, as you know, would make sense. You've got to come through college to the NFL. They keep a close eye on that and it's really difficult to get involved in in that aspect of it as an NFL owner."
As far as the idea the Jones family is strictly a Razorbacks family, it may have once been, but it's now a divided home, which was on display this past weekend. As the years have gone by, the percentage of Texas fans in the household has increased.
"I think [Arkansas] had some opportunities late and some momentum, but didn't quite work out for my Hogs this time," Jones said. "But I've got a lot of family members, including three of my daughters, who are Longhorns, and so we've got a little split family going on here. But hats off to the Longhorns and wish them nothing but the best as they move forward and have a shot to pursue a national championship."