REACTION: Hogs' Good Will Negated by Uninspired Showing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There comes a time fans will become tired of no show performances at home. Razorback Stadium had 72,894 fans show up for this one but most exited the stadium midway through the third quarter as Ole Miss rolled to 63-31 victory.
This is the first time the Rebels came away victorious in Fayetteville since 2008 and Lane Kiffin's first win at Arkansas in his coaching career. Huge home losses continue to pile up under Coach Sam Pittman and it likely won't slow down anytime soon.
Hogs' Woeful Record at Home
What most are about to read will be offensive to some but the truth needs to be hammered home, Arkansas is stinking it up at home. Teams around the league may not realize it yet but the once feared venue has seen its home team struggle to pull out victories since 2022, which might be a historic stretch.
Pittman's teams have been outscored by opponents 414-324 since hosting Alabama in 2022. Arkansas is 5-9 in that stretch and with only two wins against SEC teams (Ole Miss 2022, Tennessee 2024).
In SEC games, Arkansas is now 2-7 in this stretch and have been outscored a whopping 302-165. That's basically an average score of 34-18 including five losses by 21 or more points.
Rebels Unstoppable Offense
The Rebels are barely eclipsing 400 yards of total offense against league opponents at 406 yards per game (No. 7 SEC) and averaging just 24 points (No. 11 SEC). Ole Miss accounted for plenty of style points for the playoff committee after stomping a mudhole in the Razorbacks.
Arkansas' horrendous pass defense allowed quarterback Jaxson Dart to record an Ole Miss record 515 yards on 25-of-31 passing and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins entered the day with 295 yards and two touchdowns on the year but was virtually uncoverable with eight receptions for 254 yards and six touchdowns.
Ole Miss attacked the Razorbacks secondary early and often shredding the unit for 562 yards which is the most given up since 2021 against Alabama (Bryce Young 559 yards). The Rebels tossed seven touchdown passes Saturday which is the most against an Arkansas defense since 2020 at Florida.
Hogs Still Good Team?
Arkansas has struggled to get anything going at home against any type of opponent since the 2022 season. Good teams don’t allow 60 or more points at home, allowing a struggling offense to be reignited and nearly double up its average per game in conference play.
There's an opportunity for the Razorbacks to get healthy again with a bye week before Texas comes to town. With bowl eligibility and a game against its biggest rival, this team has a chance to answer if they will continue to fight or roll over.
"I told them if we’re not willing to fight now then we won’t for the rest of our life," Pittman said after the game. "But if we do, we’ll fight the rest of our lives. I like this team. I hate that we got beat. I hate it for the university. I hate it for the state. But I do like this team."
"I know I’m gonna catch hell for that, but I do. I like the kids. I think they’ll come back and fight and correct a lot of things that were wrong today, if we physically can do that, which we can. And come back and give a good showing when we go out there and play Texas the next time that we’re out there."