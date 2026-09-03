Report Reveals Three Razorbacks Were Held Out of Second Scrimmage With Previously Undisclosed Injuries

FAYETTEVILLE — CBS Sports reporter and UA alumnus Brandon Marcello was the only member of the media who watched Arkansas' Aug. 22 scrimmage, the second of three the Razorbacks held prior to Saturday's season opener against North Alabama.

In a story published Thursday, Marcello reported several key holdouts for the Hogs during that second scrimmage.

Marcello wrote that running back Cam Settles, who is expected to serve as Arkansas' RB3 this season, was in a boot and did not play, though Sutton Smith, who had previously suffered a lower body injury, did see the field. Settles had missed some time in practice with an injury, though the extent of the injury was not known.

Sophomore defensive lineman Keiundre Johnson, it appears, will be out through the end of September. Fellow DL Quincy Rhodes Jr., a key returnee for Arkansas' defense, also didn't play in the scrimmage.

Johnson, Marcello wrote, was "running on an antigravity treadmill in rehab, with the staff hoping to have him back on the ground within two weeks and in a game around Oct. 1." If he is out until the start of October, that makes the first game he could potentially play in Arkansas' Oct. 3 road trip to Texas A&M. However, Johnson only played in one game a season ago as a redshirt freshman and isn't expected to see the field much this fall.

Apr 25, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles (27) tries to get around linebacker Ben Bogle (44) during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Silverfield had not previously disclosed those injuries, but said on Monday that everyone on Arkansas' roster, save for the season-ending injuries of J'Lynn Allen, Maddox Lassiter and Connor Smith should be a full go for Saturday.

"Right now, the expectation is that everybody other than those season-ending injuries should be able to play," Silverfield said. "So knock on wood. Right now, obviously today’s our off day. Looking clean, getting some guys back that were nicked up a little bit to full speed and have every expectation they should play on Saturday."

Presumably, Settles and Rhodes would be among those players who were 'nicked up', though if the Razorbacks take care of business on Saturday as they're expected to do, Rhodes shouldn't have all that laborious of an afternoon. Settles, on the other hand, along with Markeylin Batten and TJ Hodges, could very well see a number of snaps on Saturday if the game enters blowout territory.

An injury of any level of severity to Rhodes would be big for the Razorbacks, as the North Little Rock native is expected to be among Arkansas' best defenders this season. He racked up eight sacks for Arkansas in 2025 and, along with KJ Jackson, announced his return to Arkansas during Silverfield's introductory press conference on Dec. 4, 2025.

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