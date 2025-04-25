Running back leaves Arkansas, hits portal on final day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said he was looking forward to the clock striking midnight Friday.
The Razorbacks and the rest of the country will finally have some finality on the state of its roster for the upcoming season after the portal closes. However, Pittman would not be spared some last minute hits.
Hogs running back Tyrell Reed has hit the portal after one season with the Hogs, according to Pete Nakos of On3.
Reed saw action in just three games in 2024, including Arkansas' 70-0 blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Reed scored his only rushing touchdown of the year on five carries for 28 yards.
In the bowl game after a 6-6 regular season, Reed has his signature moment, a 47-yard touchdown catch down the middle of the field to ice the game in the third quarter from quarterback Taylen Green in 39-26 win.
Reed finishes his Razorback career with six carries for 36 yards.
It will be Reed's third school in three years after coming in from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he totaled 833 yards on 132 carries and 13 touchdowns in his freshman season.
Pittman will now have to wait out the clock to see what his final 2025 roster looks like.
"I can't tell you how many calls that I've had with other head coaches," Pittman said. It’ll be [nice.] I'm hoping I got enough energy to stay up until midnight Friday night. I probably will.
"But that will be a big relief, not just for myself, but for every head coach out there. Because heaven forbid, you don't want to lose somebody that's certainly going to make a difference on your squad. You think about it all the time."