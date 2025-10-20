All Hogs

SEC Shorts focuses on conference losers, teams firing coaches

Are Arkansas Razorbacks relevant enough to appear in sketch about bad programs?

Kent Smith

LSU tries to see if Penn State has an interest in buying a highly adaptable Brian Kelly in this week's SEC Shorts skit.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a week where the Arkansas Razorbacks have lost yet another game and have failed two weeks in a row to at least lose while having the game in hand for a clear win at the end like they did in their first two losses under former head coach Sam Pittman, it's getting harder for fans in other parts of the SEC to remember the Hogs.

However, with an entire SEC Shorts sketch built around losing, volatile coaching situations and false hope, there's every reason to recall the Razorbacks as masters of all three this season. Therefore, there's little doubt that stuffed between all the teams calculating buyouts, depressed about losing and thinking others should be impressed with what they've done even though there's nothing impressive, is battered, but beloved Arkansas.

Well, it's time to see where the Razorbacks stand in the rest of the SEC. Still worth joking around about? Or a program so far gone no one notices they are here?

