Seven Former Razorbacks Have Qualified for NFL Playoffs
Jake Bates is resting his valuable right leg this weekend as the NFL playoffs begin with a slate of six games. Bates is one of seven former Arkansas Razorbacks whose teams qualified for the post-season tournament that includes 14 teams.
Bates is the Detroit Lions' highly successful rookie kicker who made 26-of-29 field goals this season, after doing nothing but kick off for the Hogs during his lone season in Fayetteville in 2022. He had an unusual journey to become a key contributor for the Lions.
Detroit is the NFC's No. 1 seed, which earned the team a bye this weekend as 12 of the 14 teams are in action. The Lions are the favorite to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, just ahead of the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who got the bye in the AFC.
Bates played two seasons of college soccer at Central Arkansas in 2017 and 2018. He transferred to play football at Texas State in 2020 but only handled kickoffs. He transferred to Arkansas in 2022 but played behind Razorback stalwart field-goal kicker Cam Little, now of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
When he was undrafted by the NFL, Bates naturally assumed his dream of playing pro football was finished and he took a job selling bricks in Houston. He's a native of Tomball, a suburb of Texas' largest city.
He tried one more time, though, after getting a tryout with the NFL's Houston Texans and lasted 10 days in their training camp before getting cut in August 2023. He caught on with the UFL's Michigan Panthers last spring and made 17-of-22 field goals, including three from 60-plus yards and four more beyond 50.
The Lions gave him a chance to compete with Michael Badgley for the team’s kicking job. Badgely suffered a season-ending injury in July and Bates got the job. He's made all 13 tries inside the 40-yard line, 7-of-8 from 40-49 yards and 6-of-7 between 50 and 59 yards. He missed an only try from beyond 60 yards.
At Ford Field in Detroit, he's 13-of-15. The Lions will likely play the winner of Monday night's game between the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams and No. 5 Minnesota Vikings. That game was moved from Los Angeles to Phoenix due to the disastrous wildfires in L.A.
Bates is one of three Razorbacks on the Lions. Frank Ragnow (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) has been Detroit's starting center for seven seasons, starting all 93 games when he was healthy. He's a key protector for quarterback Jared Goff and in the run game, paving the way for star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Dan Skipper (6-foot-9, 330) is a reserve offensive tackle for the Lions who started five games this season and gained some fame by catching a 9-yard touchdown pass. He's a five-year veteran with 11 starts in 54 games.
Rookie Beaux Limmer (6-foot-5, 312) is the Rams' starting center and has performed well while starting in 14 of his 16 games. Safety Kam Curl (6-foot-2, 205) is in his fifth season, first with the Rams after spending the other four in Washington. He started 16 games with the Rams and had 79 tackles, 49 solo, with a sack, two forced fumbles and one recovered fumble.
Dwight McGlothern (6-foot-2, 185) is a rookie cornerback with the Vikings and second-year linebacker Drew Sanders (6-foot-5, 234) is with the Broncos. Sanders has rejoined a stingy Broncos defense that has a tough task in containing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Fast, quick and a superb pass rusher, Sanders earned All-American honors with Arkansas after transferring from Alabama. He suffered an Achilles injury last off-season but has returned to play in the Broncos' last four games while recording eight tackles and a quarterback sack.