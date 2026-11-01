Silverfield Provides Updates On Chris Marshall, Braylen Russell After Loss To Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' best offensive player didn't play against No. 23 Missouri on Saturday, and its best running back only had one touch due to injury.

There were a plethora of reasons why Arkansas lost to Mizzou for a fifth consecutive season and injuries weren't at the top of the list, but they certainly had an impact.

WR Chris Marshall was listed as a game time decision on the final SEC availability report ahead of Saturday's game but came out for warmups dressed in sweatpants. He did not play after going down with an injury in Arkansas' 31-21 win over Vanderbilt on Oct. 17.

Chris Marshall on the sidelines. He is not dressed out. pic.twitter.com/Tv1GDT8sh2 — Samuel Stubbs (@SamMageeStubbs) October 31, 2026

"Chris is going to be day to day," head coach Ryan Silverfield said. "We hope that he can come back this week and have a healthy week of practice and be a participant for us next Saturday. But if not, next man up. We played a lot of guys tonight that hadn't played a ton."

Antonio Jordan once again stepped up in Marshall's absence, catching seven passes for 106 yards, though he also had a drop in the first half and a fumble in the fourth quarter that sealed the win for Missouri.

"Antonio Jordan did some really nice things, but he also can't have the drops, and he can't fumble the football," Silverfield said. "And so you can say some spectacular catches, great. But the drops and the fumble certainly outweigh any type of performance that would be social media worthy."

Arkansas Razorbacks RB Braylen Russell during warmups before game against Missouri. | Hogs On SI Images

Russell had only one carry, which came on a third and 1 play in the third quarter that was sniffed out and promptly stopped by Missouri. He had been listed as probable earlier in the week, though he was not on the final SEC availability report.

"Braylen was not really able to practice full go much this week," Silverfield said. "He tried. He's a tough young man, and he said, 'Coach, I'm going to play in this game. Whatever I need to do to try to help this team.' Obviously, got the one carry and was ineffective. But to his credit, he's like, 'I want to play. Let me at least dress.' But yeah, obviously, he was not overly effective due to an injury."

Cam Settles had 12 carries and Sutton Smith had nine in Russell's absence.

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