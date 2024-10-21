All Hogs

What Former Razorback Star Saw in Loss | 4th and 5

Some key points from the 34-10 loss with DJ Williams on what was good, bad against LSU

Andy Hodges

ARKANSAS vs LSU Breakdown!!! Where does this Rollercoaster go from here?
ARKANSAS vs LSU Breakdown!!! Where does this Rollercoaster go from here? / 4th & 5
Diving deep into the shocking loss Arkansas suffered against the number eight ranked LSU. For those that don't know, DJ Williams won the Mackey Award as the top tight end in the country and played for five seasons in the NFL.

We’ll analyze key moments on film, highlighting areas where it felt like the coaching staff fell short, leading to missed opportunities that could have turned the game around.

We’ll discuss the recurring theme of bad reads and decision-making, which has long plagued the offense, but was surprisingly evident on the defensive side of the ball this time around. Join us as we break down crucial plays, uncover tactical misalignments, and examine the overall impact of these coaching decisions.

Whether you're a die-hard Razorbacks fan or just passionate about football strategy, this breakdown will provide valuable insights into what went wrong and where improvement is needed moving forward.

Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

