Can Razorbacks Afford to Look Past Team That May be Desperate?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Everybody might be overlooking the obvious in Arkansas' debacle against LSU on Saturday night. The bottom line might be LSU has just developed over the course of seven games better than the Razorbacks.
Some blame the defense for putting the offense in a bind. Others point the finger at offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino for not running the ball enough. Former coach Houston Nutt would probably just shake his head at that one.
The bottom line is what I said after the Hogs opened the season with a 70-0 win over UAPB. My thought in the fourth quarter of that game was that better not be the best they play all season.
Even taking the level of competition into consideration, they haven't been that dominant since. The glass half-full folks will point out they could have been undefeated going into the game against the Tigers. That's a hypothetical to feel good about something.
For whatever reasons, Arkansas simply hasn't improved over the course of seven games. That was clear in just getting 38 yards on the ground and 239 total offense. Even the most optimistic can't say that's improvement over seven games.
It's not just LSU and I'm not talking about the blahs everybody seems to be having this year after a bye week. They were going downhill since the opening win and don't look to me for the answers why. I doubt Petrino forgot to coach and it's probably frustrating Sam Pittman beyond belief.
If they go any farther down that hill against Mississippi State, folks will go crazy. People are discounting the Bulldogs, but they have had their moments. The Razorbacks should win it on a better group of players alone.
The Bulldogs have scholarship players, too. Don't forget that or some of the other craziness that's happened in the world of college football this year.
After all, Northern Illinois beat Notre Dame with Touchdown Jesus watching the whole thing. Especially in the SEC in a year where the Hogs are sliding downward and Vanderbilt is in the Top 25. Think about that before the trip to Starkville, Miss.
Want to talk numbers? State put 385 yards of total offense on Georgia. Against Texas A&M, the Bulldogs ran for more yardage than the Hogs did. They haven't had a single game with offensive numbers as low as the Hogs did against LSU.
Believe whatever you want, but State may not be the pushover everyone is thinking right now. That's not a prediction, but you might not want to expect things to be easy. The Bulldogs need a win, probably as bad as Arkansas does right now.
This might be their only chance to avoid going over the cliff they find themselves backed up to now. With Tennessee, Missouri and Ole Miss on the SEC schedule, they may be desperate.
And coaches don't like playing desperate teams. Those may be more dangerous than a ranked opponent.