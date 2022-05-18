Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn's Thoughts Headed to Alabama

Skip to main content

Getting More from Starting Pitchers Just One of Things Hogs Need

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn held a quick press conference as he was headed out the door to Tuscaloosa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn has noticed his starting pitcher getting knocked around lately.

"It's always concerning," he said Wednesday afternoon as he was trying to get out of the baseball facility to catch the team plane at Drake Field. "Now it's just a matter of getting it done."

After dropping a home series last weekend to Vanderbilt, hitting is also a concern.

Jace Bohrofen-RRC-Indiana

It has disappeared at some strange times this year.

"We need a guy or two to step it up," he said.

All of that has been an understatement at times this year. Against the Commodores last weekend, the Razorbacks could only muster two hits in the third game.

That cost them the series.

Despite all of that, the Hogs are locked in a tie with Texas A&M at the top of the SEC West, although it doesn't feel that way to a lot of fans and it hasn't looked like that at times to everybody else.

Cayden Wallace-Dave Van Horn-Vandy 02

Sitting at 17-10 in the league, this weekend's season is huge. Alabama is at 10-16, ahead of only Mississippi State.

The Aggies are playing at Ole Miss, which has suddenly started to put things together towards the end of the season after being picked No. 1 in the country to start things.

The Hogs will open the series with Connor Noland on the mound Thursday evening at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv.

