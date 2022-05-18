Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn's Thoughts Headed to Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn has noticed his starting pitcher getting knocked around lately.

"It's always concerning," he said Wednesday afternoon as he was trying to get out of the baseball facility to catch the team plane at Drake Field. "Now it's just a matter of getting it done."

After dropping a home series last weekend to Vanderbilt, hitting is also a concern.

Kai Caddy / Round Rock Classic

It has disappeared at some strange times this year.

"We need a guy or two to step it up," he said.

All of that has been an understatement at times this year. Against the Commodores last weekend, the Razorbacks could only muster two hits in the third game.

That cost them the series.

Despite all of that, the Hogs are locked in a tie with Texas A&M at the top of the SEC West, although it doesn't feel that way to a lot of fans and it hasn't looked like that at times to everybody else.

Arkansas' Cayden Wallace takes a drink alongside coach Dave Van Horn during the third game of the weekend series with Vanderbilt on Sunday. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

Sitting at 17-10 in the league, this weekend's season is huge. Alabama is at 10-16, ahead of only Mississippi State.

The Aggies are playing at Ole Miss, which has suddenly started to put things together towards the end of the season after being picked No. 1 in the country to start things.

The Hogs will open the series with Connor Noland on the mound Thursday evening at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv.

