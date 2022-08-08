Hogs Heading to Arlington Again Next Year

Hogs will join Vandy, Missour, Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU in home of Texas Rangers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is returning to the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in 2023.

The Razorbacks join fellow SEC members Vanderbilt and Missouri and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, will open next season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The three-day tournament at the home of the Texas Rangers is set for Feb. 17-19, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be included in the field for the 2023 State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field,” Hogs coach Dave Van Horn said. “It’s a great season-opening event at an incredible venue right down the road from Fayetteville. We loved our experience there to begin the 2021 season, and our fans did too.”

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn on the field before a game in the College World Series in Omaha against eventual national champion Ole Miss. (Crant Osborne / allHOGS Images)

The Hogs played in the inaugural College Baseball Showdown in 2021 and defeated Texas Tech, Texas and TCU in one of the highest attended college baseball tournaments that year.

There were 17,587 fans were in attendance for Arkansas’ 4-0 shutout win over Texas, which was tied for the largest crowd at a college baseball game during the 2021 regular season.

Five of the six teams in the 2023 tournament field, including Arkansas, advanced to the postseason in 2022.

Arkansas is one of two teams in the field, along with Texas, to advance to the College World Series last season.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

