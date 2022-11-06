FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With a secondary already struggling the last thing Arkansas needed was the numbers reduced even more.

Whether that happens or not after Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested early Sunday morning is in the hands of the coaches.

They were processed into the Washington County Detention Center around 3 a.m. and were released about 9 a.m. on $265 bonds on disorderly conduct charges.

Hearings for the two are scheduled for Monday morning in Fayetteville District Court with a court date of Dec. 1, based on information on the detention center website.

With LSU coming up next Saturday following a 21-19 loss to Liberty, this is not something Sam Pittman wanted to deal with. There probably won't be much comment until after that court date.

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman defensive back Anthony Brown's detainee report from Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Brown was among a group of individuals standing in the street in the restaurant and bar bar district just off Dickson St.

An officer on foot patrol noted he told Brown, 19, to get out of the street and he initially complied. The officer went on to report he continued to move more of the crowd out of the roadway before finding Brown “intentionally standing in the roadway a second time.”

The officer stated he grabbed the sleeve on Brown’s right arm and walked him to the sidewalk, where Brown pushed him away. That's usually enough for things to start getting interesting.

“Brown was taken to the ground and taken into custody,” the report said. “Brown engaged in fighting behavior, congregated with two or more other people in a public place refusing to comply with a lawful order to disperse, and obstructed vehicular traffic in a public place.”

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Myles Slusher's detainee report from Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

In a separate arrest report, a second officer, who was also trying to disperse the crowd, said the commotion going on with Brown and witnessed “another male, later identified as Myles Slusher grabbed police officer [J.] Barnett and attempted to pull him away from Brown. Other officers began attempting to separate Slusher from the altercation."

The report on Slusher, 20, stated he was asked multiple times for his name and refused to provide the information. The arresting officer said Slusher did provide his name and date of birth as a transport unit arrived on the scene, according to the report.

HOGS FEED:

DON'T BELIEVE YOUR LYIN' EYES BECAUSE KJ JEFFERSON REALLY DIDN'T SCORE

SATURDAY SHOWS BROOKS, FOUCHA MADE RIGHT DECISION TO TRANSFER TO LSU

ARKANSAS FANS IRATE FROM START TO FINISH SATURDAY

SEC ROUND-UP: LIST FOR AUBURN COACH GROWING, PLUS MORE

GUIDE TO NOT MESSING UP PERFECT SPORTS WEEKEND

HOGS LOOKING TO SHOW TEXAS GAME NOT WHO THEY ARE

GONZAGA MOVING TO BIG 12 MIGHT NOT BE BEST THING FOR RAZORBACKS

WHAT MIKE NEIGHBORS, PLAYERS THOUGHT AFTER AN EXHBITION WIN LITTLE TOO CLOSE FOR SOME

WHAT LIBERTY BRINGS TO FAYETTEVILLE FOR SATURDAY'S GAME AGAINST THE RAZORBACKS

SEC ROUNDUP: AUBURN DEFENSIVE PLAYERS CLEAR ON WHO THEY WANT TO REPLACE BRYAN HARSIN

RAZORBACKS' NICK SMITH LANDS ON SEC COACHES' FIRST TEAM

WATCH: HOGS' DREW SANDERS, KETRON JACKSON ON FACING LIBERTY ON SATURDAY

WATCH: RAZORBACKS' LUKE JONES, HUDSON CLARK AFTER PRACTICE TUESDAY

LIBERTY'S HUGH FREEZE AFRAID OF COLD, DOESN'T LIKE FAYETTEVILLE GAMES

ANTHONY BLACK'S DUNCANVILLE TEAM STRIPPED OF STATE TITLE, COACH SUSPENDED

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel