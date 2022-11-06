Saturday Proves Brooks, Foucha Made Right Call to Return Home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Sometimes the truth stares a man right in the face and there's no running from it.

After the events that transpired Saturday, there's not a coach on the Arkansas staff nor fan sitting at home who can dispute it.

Greg Brooks, Jr. and Joe Foucha made the right decision when they left Arkansas.

Arkansas captain Joe Foucha takes down LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price in a 16-13 win for the Razorbacks. (Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports)

LSU Tigers safety Joe Foucha (13) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Tiger Stadium. (Stephen Lew / USA TODAY Sports)

It may have been a little difficult for members of the Razorback community to accept or understand at the time. After all, Arkansas was in the midst of its most successful season in a decade.

There could've only been one explanation – NIL.

Surely young men who had walked the hard walk to finally see success as Razorbacks could only be lured away by piles of money. Foucha was a trusted captain after all.

Then, when Bryan Kelly showed up with his fake accent and the first video of him awkwardly dancing around a recruit like a dirty old man hit the internet, there was no doubt. Returning home to Louisiana couldn't have anything to do with it if that's what awaited the pair.

Defensive back Greg Brooks, Jr. celebrates teaming up with linebacker Hayden Henry on a tackle. (Arkansas Communications)

As Arkansas took down 2021 College Football Playoff semifinalist Cincinnati in the opener, LSU nearly fell apart at the seams while absorbing an embarrassing loss to Florida State. To add to the glee of a select faction of Arkansas fans who allow spite in their hearts, Foucha found himself unable to play because of suspension.

LSU quietly disappeared off the college football map while Arkansas rose into the Top 10. The few who remembered Brooks and Foucha almost pitied them for their choice.

Fast forward to this Saturday. Word would have trickled down that the review of KJ Jefferson's attempt to tie the game against Liberty had been inconclusive, leading to the most shameful of the Razorbacks' four losses during LSU's pregame warm-ups.

Brooks and Foucha may have even seen glimpses of the lack of coordination and preparation as the offensive line looked unsure of itself and, at times, whether the ball had been snapped. If so, they saw their quarterback struggle through obvious injury that should have kept him off the field.

As they took the field to face Alabama, it was now their turn to determine whether they had enough ill will in them to feel glee, sorrow to feel remorse for those they had left behind, or simply pity at how far things had devolved.

When LSU's Mason Taylor caught the 2-point conversion three hours later to end Alabama's hopes of any titles this season and essentially locking LSU into the SEC championship game, one thing became painfully clear. When Arkansas hosts LSU for a morning bout this next Saturday, it will be a case of two ships passing in opposite directions.

LSU is on the rise, marching on Atlanta while refilling its roster with elite recruits. Arkansas is praying for a miracle that might lead to the Gasparilla or Birmingham Bowls following embarrassment in front of their own recruits.

There's no way to get around the truth. Whether they formally say it over the course of the week leading up to the Arkansas game, Brooks and Foucha made the right decision in every way possible.

