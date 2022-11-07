Razorbacks’ Nick Smith to Miss Season Opener Tonight
FAYETEVILLE, Ark. — All we know right now is Arkansas star freshman Nick Smith won't be playing in tonight's season opener against North Dakota State.
A press release from UA didn't go into a lot of details.
"The freshman is going through right knee management and is being withheld for precautionary measures. There is no timetable on his return."
Smith was Arkansas' leading scorer during the team's four-game foreign exhibition tour in August.
He had nine points, three rebounds and two assists in exhibition action against Rogers State and finished with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor at Texas.
Tipoff is set for 7 pm at Bud Walton Arena and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus and fuboTV.
You can listen online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. On satellite on Sirius 111 or XM 191 or the Sirius XM app channel 962.
HOGS FEED:
SEC SHORTS DOES WELLNESS CHECK ON RAZORBACK FANS AND OTHER TEAMS FROM THE WEEKEND.
WELL, KJ JEFFERSON SAID HE WAS OKAY, SO RAZORBACKS COACH SAM PITTMAN ROLLED WITH HIM
NORTH DAKOTA STATE COULD BE EDUCATIONAL AND A LITTLE FRUSTRATING
MOST ANTICIPATED BASKETBALL SEASON IN DECADES STARTS MONDAY
PAIR OF RAZORBACKS ARRESTED IN HOURS FOLLOWING LIBERTY LOSS
DON'T BELIEVE YOUR LYIN' EYES BECAUSE KJ JEFFERSON REALLY DIDN'T SCORE
SATURDAY SHOWS BROOKS, FOUCHA MADE RIGHT DECISION TO TRANSFER TO LSU
ARKANSAS FANS IRATE FROM START TO FINISH SATURDAY
SEC ROUND-UP: LIST FOR AUBURN COACH GROWING, PLUS MORE
GUIDE TO NOT MESSING UP PERFECT SPORTS WEEKEND
HOGS LOOKING TO SHOW TEXAS GAME NOT WHO THEY ARE
GONZAGA MOVING TO BIG 12 MIGHT NOT BE BEST THING FOR RAZORBACKS
WHAT MIKE NEIGHBORS, PLAYERS THOUGHT AFTER AN EXHBITION WIN LITTLE TOO CLOSE FOR SOME
• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!
• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.
• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel