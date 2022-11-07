Precautionary measure reportedly being done for knee issue

FAYETEVILLE, Ark. — All we know right now is Arkansas star freshman Nick Smith won't be playing in tonight's season opener against North Dakota State.

A press release from UA didn't go into a lot of details.

"The freshman is going through right knee management and is being withheld for precautionary measures. There is no timetable on his return."

Smith was Arkansas' leading scorer during the team's four-game foreign exhibition tour in August.

He had nine points, three rebounds and two assists in exhibition action against Rogers State and finished with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor at Texas.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm at Bud Walton Arena and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus and fuboTV.

You can listen online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. On satellite on Sirius 111 or XM 191 or the Sirius XM app channel 962.

