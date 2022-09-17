Skip to main content

Razorback Recap: All You Missed Heading into Missouri State Game

Saturday's battle could feature two returns that might get Hog fans' blood boiling for much different reasons

Bobby Petrino is riding back into town and a beast of a quarterback is coming with him, Pittman wants more people to catch the ball, the running back room may be officially bigger in every sense of the word, and patience will the the word of the evening on Saturday. All this and more on this Week 3 edition of the Razorback Recap.

PITTMAN DOESN'T HAVE TO LOOK BACK FAR TO SHOW TEAM SURPRISING LOSSES CAN HAPPEN

FAYETTTEVILLE – Following a week highlighted by several major upsets, coaches everywhere are stressing the need to take all opponents seriously regardless of FBS or FCS status. If Sam Pittman wants...

A GOOD PUNCH IN THE MOUTH SHOULD MAKE HOGS FEEL BETTER SATURDAY

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' "approach by committee" is working well. Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman wants even more...

HOGS' SAM PITTMAN WOULD LIKE TO MAKE WIDE RECEIVER BY COMMITTEE A LITTLE LARGER

Words

HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS AGAINST MISSOURI STATE ON SATURDAY

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In case you haven't been paying attention, Bobby Petrino is coming back to town. Over a decade after coaching Arkansas, he brings...

HAS HOGS COACH SAM PITTMAN'S PLAN FOR DOMINIQUE JOHNSON WORKED LIKE HE WANTED?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman may have played Dominique Johnson's return perfectly. A combination of hope and calculated...

TEXAS HAS LOT TO LEARN FROM ALABAMA, ARKANSAS BEFORE ENTERING SEC

If Texas doesn't learn after being taught a very specific lesson by Alabama twice, then perhaps the AAU designation that brings the university such prestige doesn't apply to its athletics department. As a long line of Arkansas coaches...

BOBBY PETRINO, JASON SHELLEY PERFECT COMBO TO CAUSE HOGS PROBLEMS & FANS, BUMPER POOL KNOW IT

OK. Let's get this over with. Bobby Petrino was a highly successful coach at Arkansas. Check. He ran his motorcycle off a road, lied about having...

PITTMAN DISCUSSES WHETHER DOMINIQUE JOHNSON WILL PLAY SATURDAY

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman's complete press conference Wednesday afternoon talking about...

HOG FANS NEED TO TAKE WAIT AND SEE APPROACH WITH THIS TEAM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As usual, a lot of people tend to handicap the entire season after two games. That's making a decision without evidence. All we have...

WHAT OFFENSIVE LINEMAN BRADY LATHAM, RUNNING BACK AJ GREEN SAID AFTER TUESDAY'S PRACTICE

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Complete press conference with offensive lineman Brady Latham and running back AJ Green after...

COMPLETE PRESS CONFERENCE WITH ISAIAH NICHOLS, CHRIS PAUL

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols and linebacker Chris Paul talked...

FANS NEED TO WORRY MORE ABOUT BOBBY PETRINO'S TEAM INSTEAD OF WHAT HAPPENED A DECADE AGO

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It probably shouldn't be that surprising all the talk about Bobby Petrino's past this week. He knows it and probably...

DREW SANDERS SILENCING QUESTIONS AT LINEBACKER 

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' linebackers are going to be just fine, thank you. Finding a couple of guys to go with Bumper Pool was...

HIRING PITTMAN MAY HAVE BOLSTERED TWO PROGRAMS

In December of 2019, Arkansas Razorback athletics director Hunter Yurachek bucked all the trends and hired an offensive line coach in Sam Pittman to be the university's newest football coach. A week later...

