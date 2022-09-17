Saturday's battle could feature two returns that might get Hog fans' blood boiling for much different reasons

Bobby Petrino is riding back into town and a beast of a quarterback is coming with him, Pittman wants more people to catch the ball, the running back room may be officially bigger in every sense of the word, and patience will the the word of the evening on Saturday. All this and more on this Week 3 edition of the Razorback Recap.

FAYETTTEVILLE – Following a week highlighted by several major upsets, coaches everywhere are stressing the need to take all opponents seriously regardless of FBS or FCS status. If Sam Pittman wants...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' "approach by committee" is working well. Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman wants even more...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In case you haven't been paying attention, Bobby Petrino is coming back to town. Over a decade after coaching Arkansas, he brings...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman may have played Dominique Johnson's return perfectly. A combination of hope and calculated...

If Texas doesn't learn after being taught a very specific lesson by Alabama twice, then perhaps the AAU designation that brings the university such prestige doesn't apply to its athletics department. As a long line of Arkansas coaches...

OK. Let's get this over with. Bobby Petrino was a highly successful coach at Arkansas. Check. He ran his motorcycle off a road, lied about having...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman's complete press conference Wednesday afternoon talking about...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As usual, a lot of people tend to handicap the entire season after two games. That's making a decision without evidence. All we have...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Complete press conference with offensive lineman Brady Latham and running back AJ Green after...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols and linebacker Chris Paul talked...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It probably shouldn't be that surprising all the talk about Bobby Petrino's past this week. He knows it and probably...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' linebackers are going to be just fine, thank you. Finding a couple of guys to go with Bumper Pool was...

In December of 2019, Arkansas Razorback athletics director Hunter Yurachek bucked all the trends and hired an offensive line coach in Sam Pittman to be the university's newest football coach. A week later...

