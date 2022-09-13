Bobby Petrino Won’t Be Looking Back While Trying to Win

There may be a milder version of Missouri State coach, but it won't be on sidelines at Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It probably shouldn't be that surprising all the talk about Bobby Petrino's past this week.

He knows it and probably expected it.

Dredging up everything that happened at Arkansas is only part of the story. Petrino has enough for at least a streaming documentary and everybody in the national media loves all that.

None of that has anything to do with what happens Saturday night at Razorback Stadium.

Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino reacts to an offensive pass interference call during the Bears game against North Dakota at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (USA TODAY Sports)

Hogs coach Sam Pittman doesn't care about any of that. He saw the upsets last weekend like Appalachian State beating Texas A&M and Marshall beating Notre Dame. Two road teams upsetting overwhelming favorites.

Pittman doesn't want that problem.

Even though there will be some in the Hogs' Lunatic Fringe that try to make a big deal out of it, it won't cause Petrino a single problem.

On game days, he tends to get laser-focused. Now he's got grandkids and I can guarantee you that will mellow even the biggest jerks ... at least when they're around. Trust me.

It's done the same thing for Petrino, according to a story by Chris Low at ESPN.com:

"I'm in a really good place right now, mentally and physically," Petrino said in the story.

Which means a lot of people can do whatever silly stuff they want Saturday. Wear some stuff or put lipstick on their face. It really means nothing.

Petrino probably won't notice.

The past is just that, even though there will be some folks that think they are going to go forward looking in the rearview mirror. That usually doesn't work well.

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino during the Bears game against North Dakota. (Andrew Jansen / USA TODAY Sports)

Pittman doesn't care about any of that. He knows who the last coach was when the Hogs had a couple of really big years back-to-back.

Petrino knows it, too.

And, while others may be trying to distract him with stuff from over a decade ago, Petrino will be focused on winning.

Fans might want to focus on that.

