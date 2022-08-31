Biggest key for Hogs' offense may came through success passing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas trying to run the ball down Cincinnati's throat won't come as any sort of surprise.

They made it to the College Football Playoff with a defense that gave up an average of 297 yards a game.

That number has fans drooling, especially with the Bearcats losing their two starting linebackers.

Luke Fickell knows exactly what the Razorbacks will try to do.

Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell looks over a play during a spring practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati in March. (USA TODAY Sports)

"They led the SEC in rushing last year," he said earlier this week. "They were probably the leading rusher in the country outside of the triple-option type of teams."

If the Hogs try that and can't figure out how to block Cincinnati's 3-3-5 defense that brings people from all over the place with run blitzes and such, things may get interesting.

Even with an offensive line that has a lot of guys with experience.

"A team that moves all the time and blitzes quite a bit of the time, you really have to be ready," Hogs coach Sam Pittman said earlier this week.

Having that experience helps. But he keeps trying to tell people the Bearcats aren't the pushover a lot of fans think, even saying they could play in the SEC.

"They’re going to get us some, too," Pittman said. "They’ve got good players and a great scheme., but I think it’s a big deal for us to be a little older."

The wild card, of course, is Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson with his arm but especially running the ball.

"It's hard to simulate a 6-foot-4, 245-pound guy running downhill as a quarterback," Fickell said this week. "You just have to be ready for it.

"You've got to be able to tackle well, you've got to be able to tackle physically and you've got to be able to do it on a consistent basis."

Don't be surprised to see the Bearcats stymie the Hogs' running attack on occasion. They picked up some graduate transfers and their defense has had to go against a line returning all five starters.

When that happens, we'll see if the Hogs have improved the passing game and developed a playmaker to replace Treylon Burks, who is doing the same thing with the Tennessee Titans in the preseason.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson during a drill in fall camp on Aug. 7, 2022, on the outdoor practice field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

"The reality is they’ve got athletes and they’re going to put them in position to get them the ball," Fickell said. "However they do that, whether it’s down the field or doing it a lot like they did with Burks, we won’t know until the game."

In other words, it's the season opener for both teams and neither team really has a clue what the other is going to do.

Like whether Jadon Haselwood, who led Oklahoma in receiver last year, can do the same thing with the Hogs from the start.

"That’s the things you’ve got to kind of figure out," Fickell said.

The Hogs will also be trying to figure things out fast. Pittman told us the first couple of series are going to be critical just to do that very thing .

Which team does it fastest will have the early advantage.

Kickoff for the game at Razorback Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

