Is Nebraska's Scott Frost Swimming Back to USA?

Changing Country Doesn’t Even Help Scott Frost

Nebraska coach might not make it to first full week with Huskers
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas had a situation like Nebraska is currently facing, at least it was Week 1.

Jack Crowe didn't have to swim the Atlantic Ocean. He just had to leave the Broyles Center.

With the Huskers losing to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, it's not exactly far-fetched to wonder if Scott Frost was told he had to swim back.

As a result, he has already moved to the top of the coaches' hot seat.

Scott Frost-Northwestern

Arkansas State's Butch Jones is at No. 6 on the list and we haven't even gotten to Week 1. This is something called Week 0 that really doesn't make an awful lot of sense to a lot of people, but everybody seems to go with it.

At Nebraska, Frost didn't exactly inherit a warm bed when he got the job in 2018 after just two seasons at Central Florida.

Of course, he won a national title with the Knights similar to what the Razorbacks still claim, but he hasn't exactly duplicated that success with the Huskers.

In fairness, Northwestern is a member of the Big Ten and probably a little better than Vanderbilt in the SEC but losing to them is not what Nebraska fans expect.

Much like the Hogs (and the Huskers have a LOT in common with Arkansas) leaving the Big 12 for the Big Ten hasn't been really favorable.

Before making the conference switch starting with the 2011 season, the Huskers were eighth in college football history in winning percentage. Since then they are tied for 63rd in percentage.

Granted, it's better than the Hogs, who were 90th going into the season.

But Frost probably can't use that comparison to get off the hot seat he's on.

He needs wins. A lot of them.

