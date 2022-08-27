Treylon Burks Injured in Preseason Finale

NASHVILLE – Treylon Burks got off to a good start. Suddenly, it appeared his evening ended early.

The Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in this year’s draft left the field at Nissan Stadium and headed to the locker room accompanied by a trainer during the final minute of the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals. Moments earlier, he came off the field with what appeared to be an injury to his right arm.

The team announced that his return is questionable due to a wrist injury. He returned to the sideline a short time later with his helmet and no apparent wrap or support on his wrist but coaches held him out of action.

Burks, a wide receiver out of Arkansas, was Tennessee’s leading receiver at the time with two receptions for 19 yards. He caught a pass from quarterback Malik Willis for a 6-yard gain on the opening snap of the contest. On the play before he was hurt, he had a 13-yard reception for a first down at the Tennessee 34.

Burks had just one reception for four yards in the first two preseason games.

The surprising lack of production was the latest element of a disappointing offseason in which he missed much or all of many organized team activity (OTA) and minicamp practices due to issues with asthma and conditioning. Several times during training camp, he left practices with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Most recently, he failed to finish Wednesday's joint workout with the Cardinals.

“I try to coach and try to figure out whose available each and every day,” coach Mike Vrabel said recently when asked about Burks’ physical issues. “We've been through a lot. It's a long season. Whether it's Trelon (Burks) … go right on down the list of guys that may or may not be there. We just put the next guy in. That's what we've always done. That's what we're going to continue to do. That's how it goes.”

In this case, Dez Fitzpatrick, Cody Hollister, Racey McMath and Reggie Roberson Jr. are among those likely to see more playing time.