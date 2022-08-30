Assistants Will Have to Figure Out the Party Saturday

Sam Pittman doesn't think they can wait until halftime to make adjustments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Leave it to Arkansas' Sam Pittman to come up with a unique way to describe making adjustments against Cincinnati.

"Some guys bring ice tea and some guys bring liquor," he said at his press conference Monday. That was in reference to making adjustments.

"You’ve just got to figure out what they’re bringing," he said. "Hey, go into two-minute offense and you’ll figure out what kind of party you’re going to on the first play.

"The first two series of the game on both sides of the ball will be a big, big thing on Saturday."

Translated, that means the assistant coaches in the press box and the sidelines will have to figure out what's going really fast.

The Razorbacks open the season Saturday in Razorback Stadium against the Bearcats, who were in the College Football Playoff last year and was the only team to beat Notre Dame.

A lot of Arkansas fans think there's no way Cincinnati can be anything near what they were last year after losing several players.

"They played a whole bunch of them last year because they were so far ahead in a lot of their games they got experience with their other guys," Pittman said. "Then they brought in some nice transfers as well."

They do have the entire offensive line coming back and Pittman, being the old offensive line coaching veteran, knows that could be a problem for his defensive front that hasn't played a game together.

"Hopefully we've got enough of the defense installed," he said. "We should be able to go out there in the first game and function and do well. Until we do it, it’s kind of scary. You don’t know until you do it."

Kickoff for the game is 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

