Why Some Hog Fans Having to Hold Nose This Weekend

Many find themselves having to hope Alabama beats Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This is a little test of what Arkansas fans are going to have to deal with on a regular basis soon.

Whenever Texas and Oklahoma come into the SEC, Razorback fans will have to face the problem every year but now they have the Longhorns and Alabama playing Saturday and they don't know they want.

Or, rather, some of them don't.

Many Hog fans are just holding their nose and saying, "Texas is going to get boat-raced and I love it."

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) rushes for yards against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. (Scott Wachter / USA TODAY Sports)

That's the hope. For a change, they want the Crimson Tide to win really big.

Nobody seems to be paying much attention to Alabama coach Nick Saban either seriously thinking this game might be a little tighter than most fans. They don't give the Longhorns a chance.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has gotten Saban's attention, though, and it has nothing to do with his Lamborghini NIL deal.

“He can do everything," Saban said Monday about Robinson. "He’s got speed, he’s got power, he’s a very instinctive runner. Sets up his blockers well. Has a burst. Has got great hands. Good receiver. They use him a lot in the passing game.”

With Saban you never know whether he's just using the media to get his players' attention or if it's real concern. With Robinson he better have his players' attention.

“This guy is as good of an all-around back as there probably is in the country,” Saban said. “Or he’s certainly one of the best of all the guys in the country.”

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. (Scott Wachter / USA TODAY Sports)

Razorback fans would tell him not to worry about it. He only got 69 yards net rushing against the Hogs, but Texas was still trying to figure things out then in a first year under Steve Sarkisian they spent trying to sort out everything.

Arkansas fans assume they never will get it figured out.

Which is why they are in the awkward position this week of having to root for Alabama.

But that's better than every admitting they want the Longhorns to win.

