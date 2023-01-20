FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With a new offensive coordinator in Dan Enos coming on board, Arkansas fans are squealing with new hope.

We'll see how it plays out.

About the only thing we know for sure is Kendal Briles is officially the new offensive coordinator for TCU and Enos is taking his place with the Razorbacks.

It has been fun listening to all of the talking heads droning on about the playcalling with Briles, which usually just mentions the plays that blew up. Every coach that calls plays has a few they would love a do-over with.

"After the play, we all know," Mal Moore, the longtime playcaller for Bear Bryant at Alabama, once said.

Enos got the job because he was a familiar face, interested in the job and affordable.

In today's world, coaches shuffle all the time right along with the players. It's part of the new world head coaches have to deal with sort of figuring out constantly on the fly.

Nearly all of the time the only people jumping up and down about playcalling are some fans and the talking heads who don't know any better. It's the most over-rated thing in football these days.

On most plays, the coach doesn't know which of the options the quarterback has in front of him is going to happen and that won't be decided until after the ball is snapped.

Hopefully, that's where Enos has the biggest impact if he gets them to buy into what he's pushing if it's that different from Briles. I'm not in the staff meetings and have no idea.

All of Enos' former players hit the social media platforms and were enthusiastic about the new hire. The only news in any of that would have been if they threw him under the bus.

He'll have Jefferson back for a final year and he's about out of ways to add any more playing time.

Jacolby Criswell from Morrilton transferred from North Carolina and could be the future after this season unless incoming freshman Malichi Singleton is SEC-ready when he steps on campus.

Honestly, this season didn't stumble and fall strictly on the offense. The defense couldn't stop much of anything on a consistent basis.

Yes, Alabama won big when Enos coached quarterbacks there and they played a huge role in that, but it's really the only place where they competed for a championship in his only season there.

Sam Pittman probably didn't encourage Briles to go to Fort Worth because of playcalling or that other stuff. He likely got tired of him flirting with every high-profile opening out there.

None of that really matters now.

We'll find out if the Hogs can do better than a .500 record with Enos as the offensive coordinator.

