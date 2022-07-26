Pair of Razorbacks Make List for Top Defensive Player

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool were named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

It is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.

Catalon and Pool are two of 85 defensive standouts on this year’s watch list.

The Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2022 trophy on Nov. 16, and the winner will be unveiled on Dec. 5 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.

Razorbacks safety Jalen Catalon reacts after a defensive play in the 40-21 win over Texas last September. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season.

As in previous years, the FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time.

Catalon enters the 2022 campaign as one of the nation’s top defensive backs despite missing most of last year due to a season-ending injury.

The Mansfield, Texas, native finished eighth on the team in total tackles (46) with 1.5 tackles for loss despite playing in only six games. His four pass breakups tied for third most on the Razorbacks.

Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool points the defense in the right direction against Tennessee in a game Nov. 7, 2020. (Arkansas Communications)

Pool, meanwhile, led the Hogs in total tackles with 125 (45 solo), his second consecutive season with 100+ total tackles.

The Lucas, Texas, native is one of college football’s premier tackling machines, totaling the second-most stops (320) among all FBS defenders since 2019, and enters the 2022 campaign with 349 career tackles — ninth most all-time at Arkansas — to his name.

Arkansas kicks off the season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, against Cincinnati on ESPN.

