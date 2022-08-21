Wide Receivers Trying to Turn Question Mark to Exclamation

Skip to main content

Hogs’ WR Group Might Be Positive, But No Answers Yet

One of big question marks on team might actually end up being a plus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Almost every press conference this fall camp has included positive comments about wide receivers.

Apparently a starting trio of Jadon Haselwood, Warren Thompson and Matt Landers has looked good enough in practices that Jaquayln Crawford jumped into the transfer portal last week to get out of town.

With no single receiver for defenses to focus on, that could be a positive for offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, assuming quarterback KJ Jefferson can feel comfortable trusting somebody other than Treylon Burks to make a play when it's needed.

Jadon Haselwood-Jalen Catalon

Among Burks' major strengths, he always had the knack for making THE play when it needed to be made. That is actually bigger than piling up meaningless stats in the first three quarters.

Haselwood is the headliner right now.

The senior transfer from Oklahoma somehow never developed into what the five-start recruit out of Cedar Grove in Ellwood, Georgia, had as hype.

His time with the Sooners wasn't bad, but five-start recruits ranked as the No. 1 receiver in his signing class aren't expected to be around four years.

"Haselwood has come in and been a leader for that group," safety Jalen Catalon said last week. "He's been vocal."

That's not something he particularly likes, but he said a couple of weeks ago he saw taking a leadership role was something he needed to do.

"You give him a chance, he’s going to go make a play," Jefferson said last week. "Being able to use him in certain situations where he can stretch the ball down the field and just being able to give him a good, catchable ball. A 50-50 ball, knowing he’s going to go up and make a play. He will stretch the field vertical for us."

It's just one of the receivers making the news.

Matt Landers-Practice

Maybe the biggest surprise is Landers, who is playing for his third team after starting at Georgia, then going to Toledo.

He's sort of sneaky fast. You don't realize how fast he really is, apparently.

"We've under-thrown him quite a bit just because you don't think that he's moving as fast as he is," Briles said Friday. "The fact he's come in here as a summer guy, he didn't get here in January and go through spring, so he's had to learn it quick."

Thompson rounds out what is probably the top three guys at receiver in fall camp. We'll know more when we get the first depth chart, probably next Monday ahead of the opener against Cincinnati.

"Warren's probably had the most consistent camp of any receiver," Briles said. "From last year to where he is right now is a different guy."

That has nothing to do with attitude or work ethic. He's learned.

Warren Thompson-Practice
"He really didn't know what was going on," Briles said. "If he misses a route or misses a play that he should've had, he's beating himself up about it.

"Last year he might not even know it."

Fans are hoping all of that adds up to a strong point for this team.

And answers one of the biggest questions coming into fall camp.

