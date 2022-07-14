FanNation on SI's Snub of Hogs Quarterback Could Be Motivation

Razorbacks picked in tie for third with Ole Miss in West behind A&M, Alabama; get five on All-SEC teams

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has another bit of disrespect he can use for motivation.

A lot of Razorback fans will feel the team as a whole did, too.

In preseason voting among the FanNation on SI.com's SEC sites, the Hogs were picked to tie with Ole Miss for third place in the West, behind Texas A&M (2) and Alabama.

Jefferson didn't make first or second-team lists.

Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson runs a drill at spring practice in April inside Razorback Stadium. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Center Ricky Stromberg, linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Jalen Catalon were the only Hogs on the first team.

Catalon was chosen as the extra player that helped determine the defensive alignment and positions chosen for the teams.

Sophomore kicker Cam Little was the second team kicker while linebacker Drew Sanders was on the defensive second team.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. were the preseason selections for offense and defensive players of the year honors.

The Tide also led the way in preseason All-SEC selections with 12, including eight first-team picks.

Georgia had the second-most selections with eight overall, including four first-team players. Arkansas and Texas A&M, which had the Special Teams Player of the Year choice with return specialist Ainias Smith, were tied for third with five overall selections and three first-team picks.

A couple of notable items about this year's selections:

• Instead of two running backs, three wide receivers were selected.

• Defensively, a 3-3-4 formation was used, but the 11th player was the one who received the most votes among remaining players. The idea was to reward the player most deserving and reflect that the majority of teams will be the nickel package more than their base defense this season.

• Ties were not broken. When one occurred on the first team an additional player was not added to the second team.

• Only one return specialist was named for first- and second-team status.

Every school in the SEC had at least one player receive votes.

FanNation on SI All-SEC Offense Razorbacks center Ricky Stromberg makes the line calls during last October's game against UAPB in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium and he only played in the first half. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images) QB: Bryce Young, Alabama; Will Rogers, Mississippi State RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn; Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee; Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama; Josh Vann, South Carolina WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU; Tyler Harrell, Alabama TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Jaheim Bell, South Carolina OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M; Nick Broeker, Ole Miss OL: Broderick Jones, Georgia; Warren Erickson, Georgia OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama; Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky/Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina (tie for second-team) OL: Javon Foster, Missouri/O’Cryus Torrence, Florida (tie for first-team) C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas; Bryce Foster, Texas A&M/Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia (tie for second-team)

FanNation on SI All-SEC Defense Razorbacks safety Jalen Catalon on the sidelines during fall practices before the 2021 season last August. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) DL: Derick Hall, Auburn; Justin Eboigbe, Alabama DL: Byron Young, Alabama; Mason Smith, LSU DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia/Colby Wooden, Auburn (tie for first-team) LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama; Tryus Wheat, Mississippi State LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Drew Sanders, Arkansas LB: Bumber Pool, Arkansas; Nolan Smith, Georgia DB: Cam Smith South Carolina; Trey Dean, Florida DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama; Christopher Smith, Georgia DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State Nickel/LB/DL: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas; BJ Ojulari/Ali Gaye LSU (tie second-team)

FanNation on SI All-SEC Special Teams Razorbacks kicker Cam Little is surrounded by teammates after hitting an overtime field goal for a win over LSU in Baton Rouge last November. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications) K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri; Will Reichard, Alabama/Cam Little, Arkansas (tie second-team) P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M; Oscar Chapman, Auburn PR/KR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

FanNation on SI Players of Year Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young looks downfield in last year's national championship game against Georgia. (Marc Lebryk / USA TODAY Sports) K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri; Will Reichard, Alabama/Cam Little, Arkansas (tie second-team) P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M; Oscar Chapman, Auburn PR/KR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

FanNation on SI Order of Finish Razorbacks quarterback Sam Pittman on the sidelines at the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY Sports) East Georgia Tennessee Florida/ Kentucky (tied for third) South Carolina Missouri Vanderbilt West Alabama Texas A&M Arkansas/ Ole Miss (tied for third) LSU Mississippi State Auburn Predicted SEC Champion Alabama Crimson Tide

