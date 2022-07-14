FanNation on SI's Snub of Hogs Quarterback Could Be Motivation

Hogs’ KJ Jefferson Snubbed in All-SEC Voting by FanNation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has another bit of disrespect he can use for motivation.
A lot of Razorback fans will feel the team as a whole did, too.
In preseason voting among the FanNation on SI.com's SEC sites, the Hogs were picked to tie with Ole Miss for third place in the West, behind Texas A&M (2) and Alabama.
Jefferson didn't make first or second-team lists.
Center Ricky Stromberg, linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Jalen Catalon were the only Hogs on the first team.
Catalon was chosen as the extra player that helped determine the defensive alignment and positions chosen for the teams.
Sophomore kicker Cam Little was the second team kicker while linebacker Drew Sanders was on the defensive second team.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. were the preseason selections for offense and defensive players of the year honors.
The Tide also led the way in preseason All-SEC selections with 12, including eight first-team picks.
Georgia had the second-most selections with eight overall, including four first-team players. Arkansas and Texas A&M, which had the Special Teams Player of the Year choice with return specialist Ainias Smith, were tied for third with five overall selections and three first-team picks.
A couple of notable items about this year's selections:
• Instead of two running backs, three wide receivers were selected.
• Defensively, a 3-3-4 formation was used, but the 11th player was the one who received the most votes among remaining players. The idea was to reward the player most deserving and reflect that the majority of teams will be the nickel package more than their base defense this season.
• Ties were not broken. When one occurred on the first team an additional player was not added to the second team.
• Only one return specialist was named for first- and second-team status.
Every school in the SEC had at least one player receive votes.
FanNation on SI All-SEC Offense
QB: Bryce Young, Alabama; Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn; Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee; Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama; Josh Vann, South Carolina
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU; Tyler Harrell, Alabama
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M; Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL: Broderick Jones, Georgia; Warren Erickson, Georgia
OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama; Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky/Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina (tie for second-team)
OL: Javon Foster, Missouri/O’Cryus Torrence, Florida (tie for first-team)
C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas; Bryce Foster, Texas A&M/Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia (tie for second-team)
FanNation on SI All-SEC Defense
DL: Derick Hall, Auburn; Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL: Byron Young, Alabama; Mason Smith, LSU
DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia/Colby Wooden, Auburn (tie for first-team)
LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama; Tryus Wheat, Mississippi State
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Drew Sanders, Arkansas
LB: Bumber Pool, Arkansas; Nolan Smith, Georgia
DB: Cam Smith South Carolina; Trey Dean, Florida
DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama; Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Nickel/LB/DL: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas; BJ Ojulari/Ali Gaye LSU (tie second-team)
FanNation on SI All-SEC Special Teams
K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri; Will Reichard, Alabama/Cam Little, Arkansas (tie second-team)
P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M; Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PR/KR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
FanNation on SI Players of Year
FanNation on SI Order of Finish
East
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Florida/
- Kentucky (tied for third)
- South Carolina
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
West
- Alabama
- Texas A&M
- Arkansas/
- Ole Miss (tied for third)
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- Auburn
Predicted SEC Champion
Alabama Crimson Tide
