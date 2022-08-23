Terry Hampton Finally Gets to Fayetteville Through Jonesboro

Defensive lineman didn't plan on taking long way from El Dorado to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive lineman Terry Hampton always wanted to play for Razorbacks.

He didn't figure he'd have to go through Jonesboro, though.

"My pops always wanted me to play for the Razorbacks," he said after Monday's practice on the outdoor grass field at the football center.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Terry Hampton during practice Monday on the outdoor grass field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Coming out of El Dorado in 2018, though, he wasn't exactly very highly regarded at 5-11, 254 pounds and seemed injury-prone.

"That kind of was a downfall and I went to Arkansas State," Hampton said. "Life has come full circle."

Recruiting didn't draw a lot of big names. Memphis, Tulsa, Tulane and a host of Sun Belt schools and he chose Arkansas State in Jonesboro.

Hampton was a preseason All-Sun Belt selection, but tore an ACL and hit the transfer portal where Houston, SMU and Texas Tech were the main schools chasing him there.

"Arkansas came in, offered and it was a quick decision," he said. "I always knew that I belonged at this level because that’s the only thing I ever really wanted to try for. Being here, I’m kind of going to that spot for me."

He's grown since high school to 6-1, 314 pounds and that low center of gravity is what defensive coordinator Barry Odom and defensive line coach Deke Adams are hoping to take advantage of.

Both have talked about him since the start of fall camp, which was really their first time to see him in pads.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Beaux Limmer during practice on the outdoor grass field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark., on Monday. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

The players on the Hogs' offensive line have seen it, too.

"It's definitely not my favorite," offensive lineman Beaux Limmer said Monday about having to block Hampton in practices, mostly when he's at center. "He's right up on the ball, and he can get up under me and start driving. It's tough to move him. He's real strong and it's a battle whenever we go up against each other."

For Hampton, the desire is to prove himself in the SEC, which is where he's always wanted to be.

Apparently he's headed there.

"He’s come in and shown he belongs at this level right away," Limmer said. "Everybody at times has definitely had trouble blocking him. He definitely belongs up here with the best of us."

