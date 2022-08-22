Skip to main content

SEC Round-Up: Bama Offended It Has to Play in an 11 a.m. Game

Ole Miss has Hogs on the brain for fourth day in a row, LSU suspends one of its running backs; Georgia loses RB to injury; Former Rebel now starting for Gus Malzahn

Apparently Crimson Tide fans aren't morning people, USC sends out a notice about an SEC player, injuries are starting to add up, former SEC players try to shine to avoid NFL's biggest cut day, UCF continues to make hay recycling former SEC players, and more in today's SEC Round-Up.

Alabama Logo

Five Things About the Alabama No One Is Talking About

When it comes to the 2022 college football season, there's one thing in particular that Alabama and Crimson Tide fans should be flat-out mad about. 

Rylan Griffen Adds Important Depth to Tide Backcourt

It's no secret that Nate Oats' system at Alabama is guard-oriented. Ever since he arrived in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide basketball team has featured dynamic backcourt...

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, Aug. 22

A round-up of what's going on with current and former Alabama players.

Florida Logo

Highlights: Wide Receiver Commit Andy Jean Kicks Off Senior Season

Florida Gators 2023 wide receiver commit and Miami (Fla.) Northwestern product Andy Jean took the field for the final season-opener of his high school career on Saturday night, enjoying...

Former Gator Commits to Kansas State

Former Florida Gators star forward Keyontae Johnson started a new chapter on Saturday as he pledged to transfer to Kansas State. Deemed ineligible by the Gators' medical staff following...

Gators Offensive David Conner Tackle to Undergo Surgery

Florida Gators first-year offensive tackle David Conner will undergo surgery on...

Georgia Logo

First Major Injury of Season Takes Down Running Back

Heading into the final two weeks of the offseason, with week one 13 days away, Georgia looked like...

RB James Cook Impressing Early in Buffalo Bills Camp

Georgia fans knew running back James Cook would likely have a successful NFL career, but it appears the professional ranks are just catching on. Albert Breer of the MMQB has been making...

Smart Discusses New Leadership on Dawgs' Defense

The Georgia football program is coming off one of the greatest defensive performances that college football has...

LSU Logo

Tigers Suspend Running Back for First Two Games

LSU running back John Emery has been suspended for the first two games of the season against Florida State and Southern. Emery is currently...

2023 Commits Already Showing Out on Gridiron

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class took off over the month of July, reeling in a whopping number of commitments. Headlined by...

Burrow, Chase Earn Spots on NFL Top 100 List

A pair of former LSU superstars landed on the NFL Top 100 players list. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his partner in crime Ja’Marr Chase found themselves ranked among the best of them in this year's rankings. The Burrow-Chase connection took the NFL by storm...

Mississippi State Logo

Three Takeaways From Bulldogs' Latest Scrimmage

Mississippi State football has been hard at work this offseason as the Bulldogs prepare to take on what's been frequently called the toughest schedule in the nation...

How MSU's Air Raid Offense Fared in Second Scrimmage

Mississippi State's offense showed continued improvement in the team's second preseason scrimmage on Saturday. Lightning strikes forced the scrimmage to move indoors early, but not before the Bulldogs showed some flashes of their own. The Air Raid offense looked...

Mike Leach Talks Latest Scrimmage for Bulldogs

Mississippi State wrapped up its most recent scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, the last preseason practice open to the media with the 2022 season now just around the corner. The Bulldogs showed improvement in...

Missouri Logo

Missouri Top Prospect Profile: OT Logan Reichert

Logan Reichert is one of the top offensive line targets for the Missouri Tigers, and he comes from Raytown (Mo.) High School, just southeast of Kansas City. This is a player with...

Are Arizona Cardinals Underpaying Mizzou's Markus Golden?

NFL contracts can be more than just a little complex. Sometimes there are players that have breakout performances after signing contracts, and that can lead players to want their respective team’s ownership to provide...

Headline

Graph

Ole Miss Logo

Ayden Williams Discusses State's Impact on His Decision

For over two years, top wide receiver recruit Ayden Williams has been targeted by programs from across the country. The Ridgeland (Miss.) High School prospect earned...

Former Rebels QB Earns Starting Job with Malzahn at UCF

Former Ole Miss do-it-all weapon John Rhys Plumlee will have a chance to start at quarterback once again at Central Florida. According to UCF coach Gus Malzahn, Plumlee is expected...

Way Too Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

If not for a failed two-point conversion in overtime, Arkansas might have won last season in Oxford. This isn't to say that the Rebels got lucky, but...

Tennessee Logo

USC Releases Statement About Bru McCoy Eligibility

USC has issued a statement on Sunday night regarding the eligibility of student-athlete Bru McCoy, who has not yet been deemed... 

Vols Running Back No Longer With Team

Former West Virginia and Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon is no longer with the team, a source confirmed to Volunteer Country on Sunday afternoon. The reason for Dixon’s departure...

Dobbs Displays Bit of Magic in Browns Preseason Game

NFL quarterback Joshua Dobbs entered Browns training camp as the third-string quarterback, meaning the former standout Tennessee signal caller has been seeing plenty of action in the preseason. On Sunday afternoon, the Browns...

Texas A&M Logo

DB Jaylon Jones Outlines Success Plan for Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies left a lot on the table last season. Ending things off with a bowl game against Wake Forest that never came made... 

A&M Puts Three on Preseason True Freshman All-America

The Texas A&M Aggies capped off an 8-4 season by signing the highest-rated recruiting class in modern history. Many of the names in the historic class will...

HOGS FEED:

HOGS' RECEIVERS ANSWERING ALL QUESTIONS ON THE FIELD WITH PLAY

RAZORBACK RECAP: EVERYTHING YOU MAY HAVE MISSED THIS PAST WEEK

JORDAN DOMINECK MAKING PLAYS NOW THAT HE'S COMFORTABLE ON HOGS' DEFENSE

HOGS' ADDING ONE PLUS ONE AS FEATURE BACK MIGHT EQUAL THREE BY END OF SEASON

RAZORBACKS' DALTON WAGNER, JALEN CATALON AFTER SATURDAY'S SCRIMMAGE

SEC ROUNDUP: BULLDOGS NEEDING RECEIVERS TO STEP UP

DID YOUR FAVORITE COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM JUST GET RELEGATED TO LOWER DIVISION?

WE WILL ONLY KNOW WHAT PITTMAN WANTS US TO KNOW

HOGS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR KENDAL BRILES MAY EXPECT MORE FROM KJ JEFFERSON THAN SOME FANS

SEC ROUNDUP: LSU SIGNS CHILD OF FORMER NFL, HALL OF FAMER

BARRY ODOM MAY NOT WANT TO BE HEAD COACH AGAIN

HOGS PUT ON THE BOXING GLOVES TO HELP THEIR FOOTWORK IN PASS COVERAGE

