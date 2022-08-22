SEC Round-Up: Bama Offended It Has to Play in an 11 a.m. Game

Ole Miss has Hogs on the brain for fourth day in a row, LSU suspends one of its running backs; Georgia loses RB to injury; Former Rebel now starting for Gus Malzahn

Apparently Crimson Tide fans aren't morning people, USC sends out a notice about an SEC player, injuries are starting to add up, former SEC players try to shine to avoid NFL's biggest cut day, UCF continues to make hay recycling former SEC players, and more in today's SEC Round-Up.

When it comes to the 2022 college football season, there's one thing in particular that Alabama and Crimson Tide fans should be flat-out mad about.

It's no secret that Nate Oats' system at Alabama is guard-oriented. Ever since he arrived in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide basketball team has featured dynamic backcourt...

A round-up of what's going on with current and former Alabama players.

Florida Gators 2023 wide receiver commit and Miami (Fla.) Northwestern product Andy Jean took the field for the final season-opener of his high school career on Saturday night, enjoying...

Former Florida Gators star forward Keyontae Johnson started a new chapter on Saturday as he pledged to transfer to Kansas State. Deemed ineligible by the Gators' medical staff following...

Florida Gators first-year offensive tackle David Conner will undergo surgery on...

Heading into the final two weeks of the offseason, with week one 13 days away, Georgia looked like...

Georgia fans knew running back James Cook would likely have a successful NFL career, but it appears the professional ranks are just catching on. Albert Breer of the MMQB has been making...

The Georgia football program is coming off one of the greatest defensive performances that college football has...

LSU running back John Emery has been suspended for the first two games of the season against Florida State and Southern. Emery is currently...

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class took off over the month of July, reeling in a whopping number of commitments. Headlined by...

A pair of former LSU superstars landed on the NFL Top 100 players list. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his partner in crime Ja’Marr Chase found themselves ranked among the best of them in this year's rankings. The Burrow-Chase connection took the NFL by storm...

Mississippi State football has been hard at work this offseason as the Bulldogs prepare to take on what's been frequently called the toughest schedule in the nation...

Mississippi State's offense showed continued improvement in the team's second preseason scrimmage on Saturday. Lightning strikes forced the scrimmage to move indoors early, but not before the Bulldogs showed some flashes of their own. The Air Raid offense looked...

Mississippi State wrapped up its most recent scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, the last preseason practice open to the media with the 2022 season now just around the corner. The Bulldogs showed improvement in...

Logan Reichert is one of the top offensive line targets for the Missouri Tigers , and he comes from Raytown (Mo.) High School, just southeast of Kansas City. This is a player with...

NFL contracts can be more than just a little complex. Sometimes there are players that have breakout performances after signing contracts, and that can lead players to want their respective team’s ownership to provide...

For over two years, top wide receiver recruit Ayden Williams has been targeted by programs from across the country. The Ridgeland (Miss.) High School prospect earned...

Former Ole Miss do-it-all weapon John Rhys Plumlee will have a chance to start at quarterback once again at Central Florida. According to UCF coach Gus Malzahn, Plumlee is expected...

If not for a failed two-point conversion in overtime, Arkansas might have won last season in Oxford. This isn't to say that the Rebels got lucky, but...

USC has issued a statement on Sunday night regarding the eligibility of student-athlete Bru McCoy, who has not yet been deemed...

Former West Virginia and Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon is no longer with the team, a source confirmed to Volunteer Country on Sunday afternoon. The reason for Dixon’s departure...

NFL quarterback Joshua Dobbs entered Browns training camp as the third-string quarterback, meaning the former standout Tennessee signal caller has been seeing plenty of action in the preseason. On Sunday afternoon, the Browns...

The Texas A&M Aggies left a lot on the table last season. Ending things off with a bowl game against Wake Forest that never came made...

The Texas A&M Aggies capped off an 8-4 season by signing the highest-rated recruiting class in modern history. Many of the names in the historic class will...

