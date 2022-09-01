Cowboys Reportedly Looking at Former Razorback at Tackle

With an injury to Tyron Smith, Jerry Jones looking at Jason Peters to play tackle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas tight end Jason Peters may get to finish his NFL career in his home state.

Reports from Cowboys Country say Jerry Jones has turned to another former Razorback to fill the hole at left tackle after All-Pro Tyron Smith's gruesome injury.

In case you're wondering if that was a typo above that he was a tight end and the Cowboys need an offensive tackle, well, he was a blocking tight end for Houston Nutt's Hogs and had 61 knockdown blocks in college compared to just 21 catches.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters (71) prepares to block against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. (Eric Hartline / USA TODAY Sports)

A nine-time Pro Bowler with a couple of All-Pro first team appearances, Peters became an offensive lineman in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles before spending last season with the Chicago Bears.

Now he has a chance to come home to Texas (he's from Queen City between Atlanta, Texas, and Texarkana) as his NFL career is getting close to an end.

But he still has plenty of gas left in that tank, according to multiple reports.

Logan MacDonald at CowboysCountry.com thinks it would be a good move for the Cowboys to make:

"With $20 million in cap space and no real downside, the move makes too much sense for Dallas let pass. As a swing tackle? For sure. As a starter? Yes, maybe that, too."

It would be a strong finish to a career that lasted longer than anybody with the Hogs were thinking in 2004, his last year in college.

And, of course, it would be a good move by the Jones to bring another Razorback to the Cowboys.

HOGS FEED:

WHY RAZORBACK FANS NEED TO COOL DOWN THE HYPE THIS SEASON

PLENTY OF GAMES FOR HOGS' FANS TO WATCH ON TV THIS WEEKEND

HOGS WON'T CATCH CINCINNATI OFF-BALANCE TRYING TO RUN THE BALL SATURDAY

SAM PITTMAN COULD USE SOME OF JIMMY JOHNSON'S PSYCHOLOGY FOR DEALING WITH HOT DAY

WHAT THE HOGS SAID AFTER TUESDAY AFTERNOON'S PRACTICE

QUESTIONS REMAIN ON INTERIOR LINE ON BOTH SIDES FOR BALL FOR RAZORBACKS HEADED INTO OPENER

WILL DEPTH END UP BEING AN ISSUE FOR HOGS THIS YEAR?

SEC SHORTS TAKES THEIR TURN HAVING FUN WITH AUBURN

WATCH SAM PITTMAN'S PRESS CONFERENCE PREVIEWING OPENING AGAINST CINCINNATI

LAST YEAR'S NINE WINS MEANS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING THIS WEEK

WHO'S ON THE COACHING HOT SEAT HEADED INTO OPENING WEEK

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.