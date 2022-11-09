FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back AJ Green knows exactly what's coming up Saturday morning.

"We know where they’re ranked right now and we know where we are," Green said after practice Tuesday. "It’s really just a matter of how hard we’re willing to work and trying to steal a game off them. Keep this run going so we can finish off the season good, get bowl eligible, keep the boot here."

He's also seen what the Tigers' defense brings. Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha, both starters with the Razorbacks last year are now starting for LSU and he got know both of them during his freshman season.

"Their defense definitely flies around a lot," Green said. "Their DBs are bigger guys, 6-foot-2 guys, longer guys. Their corners are the biggest we’ve seen so far."

(Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Which means the Hogs' wide receivers are going to have be involved to get the running game going.

"It’s going to be a fight on the offensive side of the ball," he said. "It’s going to be good for our wide receivers to lock up on the perimeter for our run game and stuff like that.

"Their linebackers, they’re gap-sound, they’re going to fight over blocks and stuff. The defense is definitely going to be something that we’ve got to work through and be able to fight with."

The Hogs and Tigers will kick things off Saturday morning at 11 a.m. with temperatures forecast below 40 degrees and not warm up much during the game.

Watch the game on the SEC Network and fuboTV.

Listen online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. On satellite on Sirius 111 or XM 191 or the Sirius XM app channel 962.

