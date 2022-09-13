Fayetteville Climbing Back Up Polls After Win Over Northside

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There weren't any big surprises in Arkansas high school football last week which means no big changes in the state media poll.

Top-ranked Bryant held on against eighth-ranked Parkview, 20-10, which probably says as much about the Patriots' improvement.

No. 7 Fayetteville defeated Fort Smith Northside, 42-21, to continue a slow climb back up the polls after losing in the second week to No. 3 Cabot.

Lake Hamilton entered the poll at No. 9 for the first time after beating Little Rock Christian, who held that spot last week.

Fayetteville Bulldogs quarterback Drake Lindsey sets to throw a pass against Fort Smith Northside on Friday night, Sept. 9, 2022. (Craven Whitlow / allHOGS Images)

THIS WEEK'S POLL

OVERALL

1. Bryant (20) 2-0 200 1

2. Conway 2-0 176 2

3. Cabot 2-0 146 3

4. Bentonville 1-1 122 5

5. Pulaski Academy 3-0 121 4

6. Fayetteville 2-1 91 7

7. Greenwood 2-1 67 6

8. LR Parkview 1-1 58 8

9. Lake Hamilton 3-0 51 –

10. Bentonville West 2-1 28 10

Others receiving votes: Benton 23, Little Rock Christian 10, Little Rock Catholic 3, Wynne 3, Rogers 1.

CLASS 7A

1. Bryant (20) 2-0 100 1

2. Conway 2-0 75 2

3. Cabot 2-0 56 3

4. Bentonville 1-1 45 4

5. Fayetteville 2-1 20 5

Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 3, Rogers 1.

Fayetteville Bulldogs linebacker Brooks Yurachek makes a stop in their 42-21 win over Fort Smith Northside on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Craven Whitlow / allHOGS Images)

CLASS 6A

1. Pulaski Academy (15) 3-0 93 1

2. Greenwood (1) 2-1 65 2

3. Lake Hamilton (2) 3-0 63 5

4. Benton (2) 1-1 44 4

5. LR Christian 2-1 23 3

Others receiving votes: Little Rock Catholic 7, West Memphis 3, Marion 2.

CLASS 5A

1. LR Parkview (16) 1-1 94 1

2. Joe T. Robinson (1) 1-1 73 2

3. Wynne (3) 2-0 56 3

4. Shiloh Christian 1-1 31 5

5. Camden Fairview 2-1 15 –

Others receiving votes: Little Rock Mills 11, Farmington 10, Magnolia 6, Maumelle 2, Alma 1, Nettleton 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Arkadelphia (18) 3-0 98 1

2. Ashdown (1) 3-0 63 2

3. Malvern 3-0 42 5

4. Harding Academy (1) 2-0 40 4

5. Warren 1-1 24 3

(tie) Star City 3-0 24 –

Others receiving votes: Stuttgart 7, McGehee 2.

CLASS 3A

1. Prescott (17) 2-0 96 1

2. Booneville (3) 2-0 83 2

3. Charleston 2-0 57 3

4. Rison 3-0 30 4

5. Melbourne 3-0 16 5

Others receiving votes: Glen Rose 4, Camden Harmony Grove 1, Fordyce 1, Hoxie 1, Lavaca 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Hazen (20) 2-0 100 1

2. Mount Ida 2-0 54 2

3. Bigelow 3-0 53 3

4, Marked Tree 2-0 24 5t

5. Carlisle 2-0 19 5t

Others receiving votes: Des Arc 16, Clarendon 10, East Poinsett County 10, Poyen 8, Dierks 2, Hector 2, Little Rock Episcopal 2.

8-MAN (4A-3A)

1. Mountain View (17) 2-0 54 1

2. Fountain Lake (2) 1-1 30 3

3. Genoa Central (1) 2-0 28 2

Others receiving votes: Marshall 4, Subiaco Academy 3, Cedar Ridge 1.

8-MAN (2A-1A)

1. Mountain Pine (19) 2-0 59 1

2. Brinkley (1) 2-0 30 2

3. Spring Hill 3-0 17 –

Others receiving votes: Rector 9, Woodlawn 3, Strong-Huttig 2.

