Watch: The Three Little Rock Touchdown Clubs That Put the Organization on the National Map

The past few weeks at the Little Rock Touchdown Club have been high profile to say the least.

The interviews led by former Razorback David Bazzel have had clips played across national radio and television ad nauseam the past few weeks. Of course, it helps to have the line-up the organization has been able to draw.

Jon Gruden, whom most people last heard from during an investigation that went poorly for his reputation, Ed Orgeron, who spoke freely about anything and everything regarding the highs and lows of his life with the humor of a well-practiced comedian, and Paul Finebaum, who knows more about skeletons in SEC closets than a paleontologist knows about skeletons in a museum, have brought a bright, shining light onto downtown Little Rock.

For much of the state, the Little Rock Touchdown Club is off limits as it takes place while most people are at work. They are limited to a few clips on the local news or on the radio.

So, as a service to those people who have been unable to see these high profile events in their entirety, we have gathered the three recently famous interviews in one place for your viewing pleasure.

Paul Finebaum

Ed Orgeron

Jon Gruden

Unfortunately, the NFL has blocked us from being able to embed this video. However, you can still watch it by clicking on the link below.

Jon Gruden Touchdown Club appearance

