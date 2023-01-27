Quick Hits: Lots of Interesting Razorback Tidbits Heading into the Weekend

A Hog finds unique way to run the 40, Barnhill is packed, a WWE superstar is born and more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's a slow Friday, which means there's not a lot of big news going on in regard to Arkansas athletics.

However, that doesn't mean there's not a lot of interesting tid-bits out there noting. That's why we've gathered a series of items worth highlighting to get your weekend off to a fun, positive start.

A DIFFERENT KIND OF 40 TIME

For those who haven't been introduced to Mani Powell yet, he's a 6-3, 235 pound soon to be redshirt freshman linebacker out of Fayetteville. There's been a lot of talk about his athleticism since he arrived on campus, but it has been grossly understated.

Watch below as he runs another, – that's right, another – 40-yard sprint doing backflips.

SELLING OUT

If you haven't had a chance to see the Arkanas gymnastics team as part of the Friday night ESPN line-up, then you've missed a good way to enjoy a bit of family fun.

However, if you're looking to catch them in person in a huge showdown against LSU at Barnhill tonight, that's not going to happen. The joint is sold out.

READY TO RUN THROUGH A WALL

Arkansas running back signee Isaiah Augustave out of Naples, Florida made sure all of his followers got to see what he's about to join as far as the Razorback running back room when he retweeted a hype video posted by Razorback recruiting aimed at future running backs.

HITTING THE ROPES

Everyone knows about Dalton Wagner's Next In Line [NIL] deal with the WWE as part of their inaugural class for the program. WWE superstars Baron Corbin and Big E were sent to the University of Arkansas to scout for more potential future talent from the Razorbacks.

We now know what came of that visit. Defensive end Landon Jackson has been chosen for what is a highly impressive class of student athletes for the program.

GETTING COLOR

Arkansas Razorback radio color commentator Matt Zimmerman took the time to break down the entire SEC-Big 12 Challenge for those needing a quick primer before tomorrow's festivities.

SHOPPING FOR GROCERIES

Arkansas football is expected to host over 50 recruits for Prospect Day Saturday. The list is heavy on big-time players, including defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Comorant, Mississippi who reportedly got an early jump on his visit.

This is the last chance for schools to host players until March, so this is a pretty big weekend as the Razorback coaching staff takes a big swing at the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes.

LAST MINUTE SHOPPING

Arkansas assistant Scott Fountain made a three-day recruiting swing in Florida before heading up to Montgomery, Alabama to rendevous at the Alabama Football Coaches Association Convention where PIttman joined Nick Saban and Kirby Smart as the featured speakers on opening night.

Arkansas fans in Bud Walton Arena for the Kentucky game will get to be part of the unveiling of the newly named Marsha & Martin Family Basketball Performance Center.

The 66,000-foot performance center opened in 2015. However, after a $5 million donation, the university decided to name it in honor of the family.

