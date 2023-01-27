Quick Hits: Lots of Interesting Razorback Tidbits Heading into the Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's a slow Friday, which means there's not a lot of big news going on in regard to Arkansas athletics.
However, that doesn't mean there's not a lot of interesting tid-bits out there noting. That's why we've gathered a series of items worth highlighting to get your weekend off to a fun, positive start.
A DIFFERENT KIND OF 40 TIME
For those who haven't been introduced to Mani Powell yet, he's a 6-3, 235 pound soon to be redshirt freshman linebacker out of Fayetteville. There's been a lot of talk about his athleticism since he arrived on campus, but it has been grossly understated.
Watch below as he runs another, – that's right, another – 40-yard sprint doing backflips.
SELLING OUT
If you haven't had a chance to see the Arkanas gymnastics team as part of the Friday night ESPN line-up, then you've missed a good way to enjoy a bit of family fun.
However, if you're looking to catch them in person in a huge showdown against LSU at Barnhill tonight, that's not going to happen. The joint is sold out.
READY TO RUN THROUGH A WALL
Arkansas running back signee Isaiah Augustave out of Naples, Florida made sure all of his followers got to see what he's about to join as far as the Razorback running back room when he retweeted a hype video posted by Razorback recruiting aimed at future running backs.
HITTING THE ROPES
Everyone knows about Dalton Wagner's Next In Line [NIL] deal with the WWE as part of their inaugural class for the program. WWE superstars Baron Corbin and Big E were sent to the University of Arkansas to scout for more potential future talent from the Razorbacks.
We now know what came of that visit. Defensive end Landon Jackson has been chosen for what is a highly impressive class of student athletes for the program.
GETTING COLOR
Arkansas Razorback radio color commentator Matt Zimmerman took the time to break down the entire SEC-Big 12 Challenge for those needing a quick primer before tomorrow's festivities.
SHOPPING FOR GROCERIES
Arkansas football is expected to host over 50 recruits for Prospect Day Saturday. The list is heavy on big-time players, including defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Comorant, Mississippi who reportedly got an early jump on his visit.
This is the last chance for schools to host players until March, so this is a pretty big weekend as the Razorback coaching staff takes a big swing at the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes.
LAST MINUTE SHOPPING
Arkansas assistant Scott Fountain made a three-day recruiting swing in Florida before heading up to Montgomery, Alabama to rendevous at the Alabama Football Coaches Association Convention where PIttman joined Nick Saban and Kirby Smart as the featured speakers on opening night.
Arkansas fans in Bud Walton Arena for the Kentucky game will get to be part of the unveiling of the newly named Marsha & Martin Family Basketball Performance Center.
The 66,000-foot performance center opened in 2015. However, after a $5 million donation, the university decided to name it in honor of the family.
HOGS FEED:
MIGHT A BAYLOR TWEET PROVIDE A BIT OF EXTRA MOTIVATION FOR ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS?
SAM PITTMAN TURNS IN PERFORMANCE AT ALABAMA COACHES CLINIC THAT WILL HELP HOGS' FUTURE
HOW "40 MINUTES OF HELL" CAME TO BE UNDER RICHARDSON AT ARKANSAS
DAVIS RECEIVES ONE OF THE HIGHEST ACCOLADES A HOG CAN RECEIVE AND HE PROBABLY DOESN'T EVEN KNOW IT
WHAT WILL SPRING PRACTICE REVEAL ABOUT HOW HOGS WILL LOOK IN THE FALL
RELIVE THE DAN ENOS ERA AT ARKANSAS TO GAIN INSIGHT ON WHERE THE RAZORBACK OFFENSE IS HEADED
RAZORBACKS' ANTHONY BLACK RESPONDS PERFECTLY TO LSU SLAP
HOGS' COACH SAM PITTMAN HAS BECOME A TRUE HEAD COACH WITH MODERN ERA WISDOM
RAZORBACKS TAKE NEXT STEP IN EVOLUTION DURING WIN OVER LSU
RAZORBACKS FINALLY ABSORBING DEFENSIVE LESSON MUSSELMAN HAS BEEN TEACHING
HOGS TEAM WAS ONCE SO GREAT THE COACH SCHEDULED A 3-GAME SERIES WITH THAT GENERATION'S VERSION OF THE 90S BULLS WITH JORDAN, PIPPEN
IF NICK SMITH COMES BACK, HE MAY NOT BE A KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOR FOR RAZORBACKS
WHICH TEAM THAT STARTED LEAGUE PLAY 11-1 ENDS WITH NCAA BERTH
• Return to allHogs home page.
• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!