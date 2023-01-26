Relive the Dan Enos Era Under Bret Bielema

Watch highlights and see statistical breakdowns of each game during the previous run of the Razorbacks' new offensive coordinator to get a feel where Arkansas is headed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Perhaps the greatest positive to Dan Enos taking over for former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is most Razorback fans know what they're getting into.

However, for those who don't or simply struggle to recall, this detailed account complete with game by game highlights will give everyone a good feel for how things will most likely look next season in Fayetteville.

The Arkansas offensive era under Enos lasted three years from 2015-17, only one of which featured current Razorback head coach Sam Pittman on the Arkansas staff.

That first season with the two together was record-breaking, especially once everyone figured out the offense the final seven games. The year following was highly productive with linemen trained by Pittman still mostly manning the line of scrimmage.

However, as Pittman's influence faded and the skeletons of Bielema's choices came to roost, things fell apart in the final season, clearing the path for the Chad Morris regime.

Here is a full account, videos and stats included, of what Enos was able to do at Arkansas with the Allen brothers at quarterback and a solid stable of running backs.

2015

What was notable:

Arkansas got off to a rough start, but finished the year 6-1 and was two points away from finishing the season a perfect 7-0, which would have made Arkansas 7-2 in the SEC with a bowl win to tack onto the end.

During that final stretch, Arkansas averaged 46 points per game.

On a side note, Arkansas lost its fifth out of six games in Little Rock with a stunner against Toledo where the stats and the points don't make sense. That being said, this season will be most remembered for "4th & 25."

Stats:

Passing – 3,486

Rushing – 2,595

Tota