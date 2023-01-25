Freshman point guard continues overall play with another big night in win over Tigers.

FAYETTEVILLE — About a month ago, it was Anthony Black taking an open-handed slap.

Arkansas' freshman point guard quietly got his revenge perfectly Tuesday night.

Putting up a stat line of 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in one of the two leaders in a 60-40 domination of the Tigers is how he answered.

"You saw what happened last game so that kind of gave us a little chip on our shoulder," Black said later. "They were feeling themselves a little bit. He was feeling himself a little after last game, even though he didn’t really do nothing. Just all the talking."

The Razorbacks beat down the Tigers quietly and methodically. The crowd wasn't, but the players didn't get into all that other stuff.

"It was quiet today ," Black said. "It was real quiet the whole game."

The main word you keep hearing used with this team is "rhythm." The Hogs have found it in a loss at Missouri that probably had as much to do with some questionable calls and then whipping Ole Miss on Saturday morning.

"Basically we’re having a lot more fun and playing with more confidence," Black said. "Everybody is contributing and everyday is doing their part and we’re playing a lot harder than we were at the start. We’re playing with some sort of desperation now and we’re playing better."

It's a combination that's working well with fellow guard Davonte Davis, who had 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

"This team is destined for greatness," Devo said later. "We’ll be fine.'

