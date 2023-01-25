If there was any doubt, first half shutdown of Tigers proves what coach stresses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We are starting to get evidence of when Arkansas players finally get what Eric Musselman stresses.

The key to a fast start against LSU on a snowy night here was a stifling defense that held LSU to just 14 points in the first half.

It's happened Tuesday night at about the same point of the season for the third year in a row and the Razorbacks had a 60-40 win.

"You don't see a college basketball game where you hold them for 3-for-25," Musselman said.

That's exactly what the Hogs did to the Tigers in the first half jumping out to a 38-14 lead at the break. None of the crowd, especially students who poured in when the doors opened, left at halftime.

"Incredible energy from the crowd," Musselman said on a night where the snow started falling mid-afternoon and hadn't let up into the night. "Not easy to get people here and create that excitement."

They weren't quite as fired-up in the second half when LSU made a little comeback before everything got fired up again and the Hogs managed to close out a 20-point SEC win.

Maybe most importantly, the players now have evidence of what Musselman preaches and how it works. Freshman star Nick Smith Jr., may never be back and it may not matter now anyway.

Defense matters. Former coaches Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson stressed that above and beyond everything else.

They also won more than the parade of misfits that followed until Musselman showed up.

When LSU made that little run in the second half, it was a timeout called by Davonte "Devo" Davis that got everything stopped. He admitted later he did it strictly on his own.

"Devo's probably done that three times," Musselman, who likes to control the game and call those himself. He tends to over-look it with Devo. "Maybe it was four. I know he did it at least once as a freshman."

Davis might have a feel for what Musselman wants and this team needs as much as any player he's had at the collegiate level. They work will together.

"Probably a two-party thing," Musselman said. "He knows I'm mad, tired and probably not going to call one. Add those three together and he called it himself. He could probably call two or three and have enough for late game if we needed it."

It was Davis who led the Hogs with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals that called the timeout. Anthony Black isn't ready to start calling those timeouts, but once again showed up with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

With those type of numbers from the point guards, everything about Musselman's teaching is starting to show.

Now they have proof about the defense.

