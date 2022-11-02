SEC Shorts: Teaching Auburn How to Find a Coach

The crew has fun trying to get the Tigers from making same mistake twice

The SEC Shorts crew comes back for an encore performance this week as the firing of Bryan Harsin was just too good to pass up.

In this one Auburn goes through a training to learn how to correctly conduct a coaching search. For each wrong response that might need to the next Harsin hiring, a red light flashes.

However, you never know when the green light will come on. It is Auburn after all.

HOGS FEED:

NOW THAT ARKANSAS RAN OFF HARSIN, AUBURN NEEDS LIST OF QUALITIES TO SEEK OUT IN NEW SHINING 'KNIGHT'

AUBURN WANTED TO CAP WEEKEND BY FIRING HARSIN & HIRING HOGS' AD

LATEST SEC SHORTS: ARE TENNESSEE FANS AFRAID OF ANYTHING THESE DAYS?

MIKE NEIGHBORS PREVIEWS WEDNESDAY NIGHT EXHIBITION GAME

ARKANSAS FANS BASE WILL DOUBLE WITH ADDITION OF ALABAMA FANS

SOME RANDOM THOUGHTS ON AUBURN WIN YOU MAY NOT HAVE NOTICED

ROCKET SANDERS KEEPS CHECKING OFF PERSONAL GOALS

KJ JEFFERSON WANTED TO 'GROUND AND POUND' AUBURN IN SECOND HALF

RAZORBACKS GET BLASTED BY 30 POINTS IN EXHIBITION LOSS TO LONGHORNS

TEXAS STILL A BIG GAME TO PLAYERS WHETHER IT'S AN EXHIBITION OR NOT

RANDOM NOTES ON RAZORBACK BASKETBALL

PITTMAN SAYS ENDING STREAK TO AUBURN IS BIG DEAL TO HIM, PLAYERS

IS ARKANSAS GOOD TEAM OR A BAD TEAM?

AUBURN HAS SO MANY ISSUES THAT ARKANSAS MAY NOT BE ONE

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel