Apparently Word of 'Doing Things Right' Has Different Meaning at A&M

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This is strictly a thing between other schools, but it's just two good to let pass.

It also could be a lesson for the folks over at Arkansas about cameras and everything being recorded these days, although they seem to be pretty aware of that stuff.

Apparently a Texas A&M staffer didn't get the memo.

Alabama noticed this social media post. Nick Saban actually probably had a good laugh over the whole thing. He does smile and chuckle on rare occasions.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who has taken to his soap box on a few occasions after Saban Saban called out Texas A&M’s recruiting practices, stating that the Aggies “bought every player on their team,” through NIL deals.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher reacting to a situation during a game against Kent State in college station to open the 2021 football season on College Station. (Maria Lysaker / USA TODAY Sports)

Fisher immediately held a press conference and got all defensive, hurling accusations back at Saban.

"You can call me anything you want to call me, but you ain’t calling me a cheat,” Fisher said. “I don’t cheat and I don’t lie. I learned that when I was a kid. If you did, the old man would slap you upside the head. Maybe somebody should have slapped him."

Fisher went on to call Saban’s comments "despicable." Texas A&M has never bought players or broken any rules in its recruiting of players, he said.

Of course, Saban never said his former assistant did anything illegal, but the lunatic fringe on both sides of this argument weighed in loudly.

While LSU athletics director Scott Woodward may have gotten everything correct saying it was "West Virginia hillbillies" having a dispute, you would have thought Fisher would have at least had a meeting with the staff.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher with Alabama's Nick Saban in the days when apparently they were still talking. (Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY Sports)

By NCAA rules, colleges are not allowed to use potential NIL deals to recruit players to their programs. Additionally, violations of the established rules are referred to NCAA Bylaw 13.01.2:

• 13.01.2 Institutional Responsibility in Recruitment. A member of an institution's athletics staff or a representative of its athletics interests shall not recruit a prospective student-athlete except as permitted by this Association, the institution and the member conference, if any.

Due to the bylaw in the Division I Manual being established by the NCAA and referred to in its NIL interim policy, the Texas A&M staffer appears to be in violation of said rule due to his addressing of NIL to recruits.

Here is a full breakdown of the NCAA's third-party recruiting guidances on NIL in regard to prospective student-athletes.

• Recruiting conversations between an individual or entity that has triggered booster status (“booster/NIL entity”) and a PSA are not permissible.

• Booster/NIL entity may not communicate (e.g., call, text, direct message) with a PSA, a PSA’s family, or others affiliated with the PSA for a recruiting purpose or to encourage the PSA’s enrollment at a particular institution.

• An NIL agreement between a PSA and a booster/NIL entity may not be guaranteed or promised contingent on initial or continuing enrollment at a particular institution.

• Institutional coaches and staff may not organize, facilitate or arrange a meeting between a booster/NIL entity and a PSA (e.g., provide the individual or entity with a recruiting list or watch list, including the NCAA Transfer Portal).

• Institutional coaches and staff may not communicate directly or indirectly with a PSA on behalf of a booster/NIL entity.

• NIL agreements must be based on an independent, case-by-case analysis of the value that each athlete brings to an NIL agreement as opposed to providing compensation or incentives for enrollment decisions (e.g., signing a letter of intent or transferring), athletic performance (e.g., points scored, minutes played, winning a contest), achievement (e.g., starting position, award winner) or membership on a team (e.g., being on roster).