Chance for Hog Fans to Walk Down Memory Lane

Watch every season opening TD of the past 23 years, plus highlights of every win from last season, McFadden breaking rushing record, Joe Adams punt return

It doesn't take a lot to get Arkansas fans riled up. A simple highlight and the increasing roar of the crowd as the play breaks is enough to whip Hog fans into a salivating frenzy.

However, the blood always seems to boil just a little cooler with the opening game of the season, especially when non-conference opponents fans aren't as familiar with roll into town. Even though the first non-conference playoff team to ever roll into Fayetteville opens the schedule, the vibe doesn't have that big game feel.

So, as a favor to Arkansas fans, the internet has been scoured, and below should be enough fuel to get a pig's blood boiling so hot he bursts into a pile of bacon. You'll see every season opening touchdown for the past 23 years, highlights of every win from last season, Darren McFadden sets a single-game SEC rushing record, and for good measure, the Joe Adams punt return.

If we could have found Craig O'Neal's Razorback preacher doing his Hogalleujah bit, it would have been thrown in just to add a little feul to the fire.

Enjoy.

Every Season Opening Touchdown 1998-21

Insane Punt Return by Joe Adams Against Tennessee

McFadden Sets Single Game SEC Rushing Record

Arkansas-Rice 2021 Highlights

Arkansas-Texas 2021 Highlights

Arkansas-Georgia Southern 2021 Highlights

Arkansas-Texas A&M 2021 Highlights

Arkansas-UAPB 2021 Highlights

Arkansas-LSU 2021 Highlights

Arkansas-Missouri 2021 Highlights

Arkansas-Penn State Outback Bowl Highlights

