Coming off a successful homestand, the Hogs hit the road, but still home team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 9-8 Arkansas steps away from Bud Walton Arena for the next two games but will serve as the home team this year in Tulsa.

Arkansas will face Oklahoma in the second annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic, Saturday at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

Tipoff is set for Noon and the game will be televised on ESPN2 and fuboTV.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) looks to pass the ball as UNC-Greensboro Spartans guard Kobe Langley (3) defends during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 65-58. (Brett Rojo / USA TODAY Sports)

WATCH-LISTEN to Hogs-Sooner

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (8-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2, 0-0 Big 12)

What: Second annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic

When: Saturday, Dec. 10, Noon

Where: BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Watch: ESPN2 (Mark Neely and Tim Welsh) and fuboTV.

Listen Online: HitThatLine.com

On the Radio: ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Makhi Mitchell (15) passes the ball during the second half against the UNC-Greensboro Spartans at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 65-58. (Brett Rojo / USA TODAY Sports)

• Border rivals Arkansas and Oklahoma will play the second Crimson and Cardinal Classic - a multi-year series at Tulsa’s BOK Center. The BOK Center is almost the midway point between the Arkansas (116 miles) and Oklahoma (125 miles) campuses.

• The Arkansas and Oklahoma series includes 29 games dating back to the 1938-39 season. Arkansas owns a 16-13 advantage in the series, including a 5-1 record when the teams play on a neutral court.

• The last time they met was the inaugural Crimson & Cardinal Classic on Dec. 11, 2021, in Tulsa. The Sooners pulled away late for an 88-66 victory. Arkansas, ranked #10/12, trimmed a 15-point deficit to three with 9:55 to play but could not stop Oklahoma’s hot shooting from 3-point range. Arkansas made five straight free throws to make the score 57-54 midway through the second half. The teams went back and forth over the next minute and the Sooners led by four (61-57) with 8:57 left after a Davonte Davis jumper. Oklahoma then went on an 11-0 run, thanks to three consecutive 3-pointers and never looked back. Oklahoma finished the game making 13-of-22 (.591) from long range and had 18 assists on its 28 made baskets. Davis led all scorers with a career-high 26 points, making a career-high four 3’s.

ARKANSAS IN TULSA (11-18 overall)

• Is 0-1 in the BOK Center with last year’s loss to Oklahoma.

• Is 9-15 all-time at the University of Tulsa.

• Is 1-2 all-time at Oral Roberts.

• Is 1-0 vs Oklahoma State at Tulsa’s Mabee Center.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

HOGS FEED:

TEXAS A&M HIRING BOBBY PETRINO AS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR COULD BE SCARY FOR REST OF SEC

SHOULD HOGS BE LOOKING AT SOMEONE THAT'S NEVER BEEN A DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR TO REPLACE BARRY ODOM?

ISAIAH SATEGNA'S NIL DEAL SHOWS VALUE OF SOME OF THESE MINOR BOWL GAMES

STATUS OF TREVON BRAZILE UPDATED AND THE OUTLOOK ISN'T GOOD

KEY STAT SHOWS HOGS MISSING INGREDIENT PAST TEAMS HAD IN ABUNDANCE

BARRY ODOM APPARENTLY HEADED OUT OF TOWN AFTER ALL ... TO LAS VEGAS

SAM PITTMAN, LANE KIFFIN HAVE DIFFERENT APPROACH LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS

TRANSFER PORTAL: WHO'S IN, WHO'S OUT IN THE SEC?

HOGS LAND IN TOP 25 AFTER STARTING SEASON 10-0 WITH TWO BLOWOUTS

SAMARA SPENCER, SAYLOR POFFENBARGER LEAD HOGS PAST ORAL ROBERTS

HOW KANSAS FOOTBALL SET THINGS IN MOTION FOR HOGS' EXPLODING IN FOOTBALL

FORMER HOGS, OLE MISS COACH TALKS HONESTLY ABOUT HUGH FREEZE

RAZORBACK FANS GET TO SEE WHAT MUSSELMAN ENVISION LAST SPRING

CRAZINESS IN TULSA JOB SEARCH OPENING DOOR FOR HOGS' DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR?

NEXT 47 DAYS WILL SAY A LOT ABOUT HOW HOGS STACK UP IN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL WORLD

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel