How bad was the SEC officiating in the now infamous game between the Hogs and Tigers?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The talk since the end of Wednesday night's game has been about how many fouls were called against Arkansas and how it affected the game.

After a full 24 hours of hearing everyone ripping into the referees, there was no choice but to take on the arduous task of breaking down every foul called on Arkansas to determine how many were legitimate fouls and how many were on the refs simply blowing a call.

At the end, a final breakdown and determination as to the impact of how things things were officiated will be assessed.

FOUL #1

Ricky Council (1)

There's no doubt that this is a foul. Council got things off to a physical start by hitting DeAndre Gholston with a hard hip check.

RULING: LEGITIMATE

FOUL #2

Kamani Johnson (1)

Johnson was guarding Kobe Brown, one of biggest and possibly most powerful player on the Missouri roster. He grabbed Brown by the arm and drug him to the ground, making it easy for the referees to make the call.

However, his recognition of how the refs reacted to him getting moved around in dramatic fashion may have been the inspiration for a foul to come a few minutes later.

RULING: LEGITIMATE

FOUL #3

Davonte Davis (1)

Davis was focused on Gholston who was guarding him tight as he drove to the basket. Because of perfect defensive positioning, Davis didn't see Isaiah Mosley as he left his feet in an attempt to hit Makhi Mitchell for an easy two points under the basket.

Because of this, Mosley was able to get his feet down just in time to draw a charge.

RULING: LEGITIMATE

FOUL #4

Anthony Black (1)

Up until this point, the game has been called with consistency. It's been a tough, physical game where the refs have let them play so long as it's not excessive. That's why the call on Black caught everyone off guard.

There really wasn't much to see here. If it had been a game where the officials were looking for any reason to call a foul, then maybe this slides by, but it was a ticky-tack foul that was so out of line with how the game was being played and called that it made no sense.

If this was a foul, then there should have already been close to 20 fouls called already.

RULING: QUESTIONABLE

FOUL #5

Jordan Walsh (1)

Walsh clearly has Brown's arm tucked under his armpit in a hook and hold position. However, this foul may be the result of a more experienced, crafty player.

Brown quickly recognized Walsh and immediately set about the task of backing him down into the paint in a rather physical manner. When Brown sensed his arm in the hook and hold, he spun around and made a dramatic gesture to make sure the referees could see it.

Having already been preconditioned to the idea that anything other than a perfectly stable Brown must be the result of a hard foul, the whistle was blown.

It was such a genius move that it wouldn't be surprising if it turned out Brown intentionally put his arm under Walsh's and then made the move because where the spin was taking him didn't make basketball sense. It took Brown out of the play and also put Walsh in a stronger position to use his length and athleticism to guard the much larger Brown instead of being powerless to do anything while attached to his backside.

RULING: LEGITIMATE

FOUL #6

Jordan Walsh (2)

While the first five fouls were coming at a clip of one for every 80 seconds of basketball, including the last two in a three second span, the fouls were spread out. Just over a minute after getting duped into his first foul of the night, Missouri managed to get Walsh his second.

Walsh was defending the ball coming up the court along the right sideline. He loses defensive position fairly quickly and makes the mistake of dropping his arm like a railroad crossing bar across the front of the guy he was defending.