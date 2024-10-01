Arkansas Reaches No.1 for First Time in Program History
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While fans are down that Arkansas football is 3-2 with a matchup looming against No. 4 Tennessee, Arkansas soccer continues to win in dominating fashion and took over the top spot of the United Soccer Coaches poll for the first time in school history.
The Razorbacks' remain undefeated at 9-0-1, with the only blemish being a 2-2 draw against former No. 1 Michigan State. Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest and the Spartans rounding out the top 5.
With Michigan State being held to back-to-back draws against Ohio State and Rutgers this past week, Arkansas jumped the Spartans with all eight first place votes. There are only three other teams ranked in the top 25, No. 7 Mississippi State, No.16 Auburn and No.24 South Carolina.
The Razorbacks are at the top of most statistical categories. The lead the country in both goals per game (4.80) and goal differential (+41). They also generate the second most corner kicks (9.40).
Opponents have not scored against the Razorbacks for nearly 200 minutes of game time. The Hogs are coming off back-to-back 2-0 shutouts of Vanderbilt and South Carolina. The Hogs are the last team to remain perfect in SEC play with a 4-0-0 record.
View the full list of ranked teams here.
The Hogs will look to keep its perfection intact on the road in a Top 10 matchup against Mississippi State. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.