Hog Fans Throwing Horns Down at Texas Folks Might Not Send What They Hope

Since Razorback fans love to throw down Horns they might want to re-think how Longhorns feel about it

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was rather interesting at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday that what Arkansas fans love to do at Texas isn't that upsetting.

"When we live in the brains and minds and hearts of individuals who go Horns Down, it's an incredible compliment," athletics direct Chris Del Conte said last month after a Super Regional against East Carolina. "We're glad you're thinking of us. It tells you about the reckoning of the brand."

Well, that really wasn't the intent for Razorback fans for a couple of decades now.

When the Longhorns came to Fayetteville last season, some Razorback fans threw it down at the players, who responded by clapping and urging them to keep it up.

The Hogs blew them out that night and fans still rejoice in the big win. That's nothing really new.

What is going to be new is how the SEC might handle the whole deal. The Big 12 is just begging everybody to be nice.

Hog fans rush the field at Razorback Stadium last September after a win over Texas. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

"Please, state of Oklahoma, I meant no offense," director of officials Greg Burks said in Arlington, Texas . "You don't have to send me emails.

"We are just looking at that as any other act and you note that unsportsmanlike conduct is in there. It is not about Horns Up or Horns Down is the manner that you do anything on the field to an opponent and an unsportsmanlike manner."

The Hogs' fan base won't be the only one doing that when they play Texas.

But exactly what gets penalized is open to whatever the officials determine. It will be the SEC's problem to figure out whenever Texas and Oklahoma come over to the league.

"Let me be very clear with Horns Down," Burks said. "I have no ownership on this symbol. This symbol is the same as all other signals. It's when you do it, who you do it to and which manner you do it."

That really was anything but clear.

It will be somebody else's problem, which is probably why there's no really clear direction coming from the league.

They really don't care.

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is interviewed during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports)

