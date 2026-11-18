Arkansas lost the rebounding battle to Indiana, 39-28. Last season, Arkansas struggled to take the next step because of its inability to protect the paint and control the boards.

Even with elite guard play, the front court players must defend the paint and stop the opposing big men from creating second-chance opportunities.

Arkansas continues to struggle against opposing big men who have the size and skill to rebound.

Coach Calipari said "Indiana had 15 offensive rebounds because they are so big and their was a point that 70% of their baskets were second shots and we were in the game."

Indiana was able to create those second-chance opportunities by attacking the glass with Yigitoglu and Sherrell. The Hoosiers' big men consistently crashed the boards, tipped the basketball and controlled the paint against the Razorbacks.



It will be difficult for the Hogs to win basketball games if they continue to get outrebounded by 11 and allow compeititve teams to grab 15 offensive rebounds. With Indiana generating so many second-chance opportunities, Arkansas' frontcourt weaknesses are becoming difficult to ignore.

As Coach Calipari mentioned, the Hoosiers have big post players who can use their size to create problems. Calipari may need to prioritize recruiting bigger, more physically developed big men to compete in today's college basketball landscape.

This Arkansas team is young, facing opponents who are 22,23 and 24 years old while some of its own players are just 18,19. Older players often have an advantage in physical development, strength and experience over players coming straight out of high school.

Arkansas must improve its rebounding and interior defense moving forward because its schedule isn't getting any easier. The more losses the Hogs accumulate, the more difficult their path to March Madness becomes.

Before SEC play, Arkansas still has to face Michigan State, North Carolina and Arizona. All three matchups will provide another test of where the Razorbacks stand in college basketball.

Coach Calipari said "If this is the way it is in January and February, then we are not what I think this team can be."

Arkansas still has time to improve its defensive identity, but if these problems continue, winning throughout the SEC gauntlet will become increasingly difficult before the postseason picture becomes clearer.

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